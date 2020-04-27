Covid-19: French death toll tops 23,000 – but hospitalizations continue to fall
The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 437 to 23,293 on Monday, the health ministry said in a statement.
The 1.9% increase is the highest in four days but well below the more than 4% rate seen 10 days ago.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infection fell further to 28,055 from 28,217 on Sunday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4,608 from 4,682 on Sunday. Both have been on a downward trend for more than 10 days.
(REUTERS)
House Foreign Affairs Committee demands documents explaining Trump’s WHO cuts
A US congressional committee on Monday demanded that the State Department produce documents to explain President Donald Trump's decision to slash funds to the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee asked the State Department to list all meetings since December in which WHO funding was discussed and to hand over unredacted assessments on the decision's impact in fighting COVID-19.
Representative Eliot Engel, the committee chairman, warned that Congress could force the State Department to turn over documents if it does not do so by May 4 at 5:00 pm (2100 GMT).
