CPAC’s Matt Schlapp taken to task by cartoon characters for his coronavirus ‘pandemic payday’
The Stephen Colbert-produced show “Tooning Out the News” interview American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.
Schlapp’s organization puts on the giant Conservative Political Action Convention (CPAC), which refused to cancel despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended the event.
Schlapp was asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wanting to hold NASCAR and golf tournaments.
“If you guys can go to work and not get sick, I think it’s time to let other people work,” Schlapp told the fictional cartoon characters.
“Matt, you are the executive officer of a lobbying firm called Cove Strategies, right? And last year, Cove received $190,000 from Abbot Laboratories. Now the White House is deploying Abbot Laboratories products to test for COVID-19,” co-host Jonathan Keene said.
“Matt, you got the job done!” the cartoon character said, with the chyron “pandemic payday” was on-screen.
Watch:
Trump says it’s ‘ridiculous’ for the federal government to test people in parking lots — but he promised exactly that weeks ago
At Thursday's White House task force briefing, President Donald Trump emphasized that states are on the front lines of testing efforts, and dismissed as "ridiculous" the idea that the federal government is supposed to get people tested in parking lots.
This is a considerable about-face from just a few weeks ago, when the president boasted that he had called up the CEOs of several big box stores and said that they were going to set up federally-supported testing facilities ... in parking lots.
Trump says "it's ridiculous" to think the federal government is supposed to be doing testing in a parking lot somewhere. (He called up corporate CEOs at a press conference to tout a supposed initiative to test people in their parking lots; few sites are operational.)
Trump acknowledges that anti-lockdown protests are being staged by his supporters
At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump acknowledged to reporters that many of the protesters who turned out in states like Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky to demand anti-coronavirus lockdowns end are supporters of his presidency.
"They seem to be protesters that like me," said Trump.
Trump on the anti-restrictions protesters: "They seem to be protesters that like me." (Indeed, there were MAGA hats and Trump flags in Michigan.)
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 16, 2020
Internet reacts to Trump’s claim that COVID-19 has already peaked: ‘There is no victory here’
On Thursday, President Donald Trump told the nation at his latest press briefing that the curve has flattened and the peak of new cases has already passed — something that may be true in many parts of the country, but that is still not the case in every state and doesn't guarantee it is safe to return to normal activity.
President Trump: "Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us."
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 16, 2020