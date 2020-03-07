Quantcast
CPAC attendees mocked online and urged to self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure: 'Stay off the internet, too'

2 hours ago

The coronavirus may be spreading through the elite ranks of the conservative movement after a positive test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a conference attended by 19,000 people.

“The American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed Saturday that one of this year’s conference attendees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” Fox News reported Saturday. “The conference is attended by many lawmakers, politicians and White House officials. President Trump and Vice President Pence also spoke at this year’s event.”

The announcement came one day after the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced that two attendees at their recent conference have tested positive. The AIPAC convention was also attended by Trump and Pence.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

