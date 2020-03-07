CPAC attendees mocked online and urged to self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure: ‘Stay off the internet, too’

The coronavirus may be spreading through the elite ranks of the conservative movement after a positive test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a conference attended by 19,000 people.

“The American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed Saturday that one of this year’s conference attendees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” Fox News reported Saturday. “The conference is attended by many lawmakers, politicians and White House officials. President Trump and Vice President Pence also spoke at this year’s event.”

The announcement came one day after the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced that two attendees at their recent conference have tested positive. The AIPAC convention was also attended by Trump and Pence.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Matt Gaetz who joked around with a mask is probably on his way to get tested for Coronavirus right about now with the CPAC news. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 7, 2020

CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp tells me he interacted with attendee who has tested positive for coronavirus. While the timeline is unknown, Schlapp shook Trump's hand on stage the last day of the conference. https://t.co/lR5DfHiy8c — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) March 8, 2020

