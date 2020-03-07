CPAC attendees mocked online and urged to self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure: ‘Stay off the internet, too’
The coronavirus may be spreading through the elite ranks of the conservative movement after a positive test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a conference attended by 19,000 people.
“The American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed Saturday that one of this year’s conference attendees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” Fox News reported Saturday. “The conference is attended by many lawmakers, politicians and White House officials. President Trump and Vice President Pence also spoke at this year’s event.”
The announcement came one day after the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced that two attendees at their recent conference have tested positive. The AIPAC convention was also attended by Trump and Pence.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
You all said it was a hoax.
— JenniferM (@jennifermcc6) March 7, 2020
This is the most meta thing ever. An attendee at a conference that emphasized that the Coronavirus was a hoax has tested positive. It’s like someone at an anti-climate change conference drowning in the remnants of a melted ice cap.
— Gritty’s Political Brother (@grittypol) March 7, 2020
Poor dead irony dies again and again. https://t.co/Vtwbsx5Z1X
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 8, 2020
That’s called Karma. Do they still think it’s a hoax?
— 🍑 Disgusted American🍑 (@coreysneena) March 7, 2020
Please everyone that attended CPAC- please quarantine yourselves for a few months. Thank you from the public. Just to be safe. Stay off the internet too.
— ❤️🐴🐶🐱🦏🐘🐋🐺🐆⛰ (@NatureFarmGirl) March 7, 2020
It’s all good. Dr Trump said don’t worry and Pence will send prayers
— Top Gunn (@jcgunn724) March 7, 2020
Ok, now quarantine everyone who was spreading fascism at the conference.
— Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) March 7, 2020
Pray it away
— SFMNLVR (@slanderson2474) March 7, 2020
Matt Gaetz who joked around with a mask is probably on his way to get tested for Coronavirus right about now with the CPAC news.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 7, 2020
CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp tells me he interacted with attendee who has tested positive for coronavirus. While the timeline is unknown, Schlapp shook Trump's hand on stage the last day of the conference. https://t.co/lR5DfHiy8c
— Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) March 8, 2020
Wait, I thought Dear Leader had this under control?
— Jason Avant (@PetCobra) March 7, 2020
— dᴜʀᴡᴏᴏᴅ, TV/VCR Repair (@_Durwood) March 7, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers
— Seth Scoville (@budkin) March 7, 2020
Get gulping down that colloidal silver solution. You'll be fine.
— RChappo (@RichChappo) March 7, 2020
Irony…at this same event the corona virus was called a hoax
— Cristian (@calvarez813) March 7, 2020
Just tell them that as long as they’re not tested, they’re fine!
— christine d. (@lolottedamour) March 7, 2020
God's will and all that pic.twitter.com/BKvTj4ZUjT
— The world needs more Goldens, STAT! (@auggiesnoise) March 7, 2020
This CPAC person is just talking about the coronavirus to hurt the president! https://t.co/8js044qgSB
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 7, 2020
WAIT….. Hold the freakin’ salami!!!!!
Are you telling me that a “Democrat hoax” just infected CPAC?? 🤔🤭 https://t.co/iTHSlEkwGs
— Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) March 7, 2020
⚠️#CPAC attendee—who was exposed to #coronavirus PRIOR to the conference—has tested positive.@realDonaldTrump and #COVID19 task force “leader” @Mike_Pence attended the conference.
Maybe now, they’ll admit that the #CoronavirusOutbreak is NOT a “hoax.”🤬https://t.co/mqtN0zaetf
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 7, 2020
CPAC confirms an attendee tested poaitive for coronavirus.
Last week at CPAC, the outgoing WH Chief of Staff characterized coronavirus media coverage as designed "to bring down" the president. pic.twitter.com/joYAtHnDBl
— Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) March 7, 2020
Thoughts and prayers
— DanG (@DanLGrafford) March 7, 2020
