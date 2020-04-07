Critical care doctor calls out Missouri’s GOP governor for ‘irresponsible’ decisions putting the nation in danger

Critical care physician Dr. Vin Gupta singled out Missouri for making poor decisions about the safety and security of the state.

Speaking on MSNBC Tuesday, Dr. Gupta said that Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) for refusing to order a shutdown of the state.

“Not to call out Missouri,” he said before calling out Missouri. “But a governor that has still chosen to go their own route and go rogue to what 40 other states are doing. So Wisconsin yes, there will be one point in time. But I don’t know what Missouri’s doing. Why are they choosing to not invoke shelter in place laws? It doesn’t make any sense. It’s irresponsible, and to the point that was just made, if you have one focus, one area where there’s an outbreak where there’s community transmission that’s sustained, that can cause a wildfire that can go countrywide. So, it’s irresponsible. We need a national approach. We’ve been saying the same thing all the last several weeks. So, what they’re doing in Missouri is irresponsible.”

See the comments in the video below: