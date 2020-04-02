‘Deadly ignorance’: GOP governor slammed for falsely claiming ‘we didn’t know’ asymptomatic people transmit coronavirus

“This is a game changer, dude? Yeah. So is the wheel.”

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp has been under fire for refusing to issue a stay at home order for his state’s 10.6 million people. On Wednesday, after his fellow GOP Governor to the south, Florida’s Ron DeSantis succumbed to nationwide public outrage, Kemp finally told his citizens to stay home.

But Kemp is now under fire for his false claim that “we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” that coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people.

During Kemp’s announcement he also falsely claims he’s been “following the science,” and calls it a “game changer.” He’s now being accused of a “stunning admission of deadly ignorance.”

A stunning admission of deadly ignorance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who says he only just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit #Covid19. “[I]ndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/T7NZWk2GDR — Andisheh Nouraee (@andishehnouraee) April 2, 2020

Scientific and mainstream media articles going back to at least February 24 – not in “the last 24 hours” – have made clear people with no symptoms can transmit the coronavirus. Many more articles appeared in mid-March. A University of Texas at Austin study published March 16 found “that more than 10 percent of patients are infected by somebody who has the virus but does not yet have symptoms.”

Harvard epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding doesn’t hold back on Kemp’s claim: “That is a lie. We’ve know about asymptomatic transmission for well over a month or more.”

That is a lie. We’ve know about asymptomatic transmission for well over a month or more. And CDC and Emory SPH advisors are in his back yard. Don’t try to deny science was there all along. #COVID19 https://t.co/OWs2qj0eCZ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 2, 2020

Many across the nation are furious, and as some pointed out, the CDC is based in Atlanta.

I don’t think it’s deadly ignorance. It’s almost certainly a deadly lie. Experts have been saying that people could be shedding viruses before they were symptomatic since January. Remember he lives 6.5 miles from the from the CDC main campus. — randytoad (@randytoad) April 2, 2020

Is this one of those newfangled videos where they put words in people’s mouths? Because I can’t believe anyone would admit they didn’t know until the last 24 hours that asymptomatic people could pass on the Coronavirus. This is a game changer, dude? Yeah. So is the wheel. https://t.co/UFTn3akax2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 2, 2020

A deadly admission. He must have been listening to 45, not scientists. Remember @staceyabrams could have been your governor instead of this ill-informed danger to you. https://t.co/Ab0OcHEduJ — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) April 2, 2020

Imagine a loved one dying because your governor was too lazy to read the news any time in the last month https://t.co/NF9XhZ4RPD — Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) April 2, 2020

Everyone in Georgia should be outraged. We’ve known this for over 3 months now… Brian Kemp is either lying to the public during a pandemic or is dangerously incompetent. https://t.co/fuv7FDyAdB — Quarantined William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 2, 2020

Stacey would have known. 💅🏽 https://t.co/K6uxpdu2D1 — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) April 2, 2020

How did he not know? Did he have his earmuffs on? Did he refuse to read a newspaper or review ANY information about this virus before this week? Probably. #COVIDー19 https://t.co/ILK6MC8JrB — reedgalen (@reedgalen) April 2, 2020

Y’all could’ve had Stacey Abrams. But the lying, cheating, incompetent white guy was and is preferred by many. https://t.co/ryJNDRJbnR — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) April 2, 2020