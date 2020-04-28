‘Demoralizing’ new Michael Moore film attacks climate movement at a time when solutions should be at the forefront, say critics

“Throughout, the filmmakers twist basic facts, misleading the public about who is responsible for the climate crisis.”

A new film produced by documentarian Michael Moore is angering environmental activists who say filmmaker Jeff Gibbs plays fast and loose with the facts, attacks the wrong targets, and even ends up arguing for ecofascist solutions to the climate crisis.

“Throughout, the filmmakers twist basic facts, misleading the public about who is responsible for the climate crisis,” wrote University of California Santa Barbara professor Leah Stokes of the film for Vox.

“We are used to climate science misinformation campaigns from fossil fuel corporations,” she continued. “But from progressive filmmakers? That’s new.”

In “Planet of the Humans” (POTH), Gibbs focuses on what he sees as the false promises of renewable, green energy solutions to the climate crisis and a dismissal of the climate activist movement as the hurdles for decisive action to address the crisis.

Climate science writer Ketan Joshi, in a scathing review of the film, wrote that the film’s “outright lies about wind and solar are serious and extremely harmful.”

“Wind and solar aren’t just technological tools with enormous potential for decarbonization,” wrote Joshi. “They also have massive potential to be owned by communities, deployed at small scales with minimal environmental harm, and removed with far less impact on where they were than large power stations like coal and gas. They do incredible things to electricity bills, they decentralize power (literally and figuratively), and with more work they can be scaled up to properly replace fossil fuels.”

