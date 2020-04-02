Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Depression-like in its severity’: Silicon Valley investor sees gloomy forecast without massive government spending

Published

1 hour ago

on

The coronavirus crisis didn’t have to wipe out the global economy and cost tens of thousands of lives, according to one venture capitalist who focuses on health care, and could be partially solved soon.

Chamath Palihapitiya, an early investor in Facebook who now operates the tech firm Social Capital, told New York Magazine that broad-based blood testing for coronavirus testing must be started immediately to determine who has been exposed to the virus and overcome it so they can help restart the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just have to start broad-based serological testing ASAP,” Palihapitiya told the magazine’s Intelligencer website. “We need to know conclusively how many people have had it, how many people have overcome it, who doesn’t have it. And the people who have overcome it, and the people who don’t have it, need to get back to work right away.”

Palihapitiya said it’s not clear how many people have been exposed and could theoretically begin working again, but he said the tests are already available and relatively inexpensive.

“I think we should start that this week,” he said.

Palihapitiya is pessimistic about the coming years and months for the economy.

“I hate to use this word, but I think it’s going to be Depression-like in its severity,” he said, “and I just hope that it’s not 10 years of deflation and a world war that gets us out of it. I don’t think it will be, but I just think it’s going to require enormous ingenuity and invention of the American economy, and this is the right time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that could only be solved by massive government spending.

“An ER doctor would probably give you a better, more technical explanation, but this is where you have somebody with a gunshot wound — they’re bleeding out, you’ve got to stop the bleeding,” he said.

“So another $3 trillion to $7 trillion will get the job done,” Palihapitiya added. “But then, once that’s done, then you get into rehabilitation. Once you take the bullet out and the gunshot wound is healed, then you have to get yourself back on your feet. That’s very different. That’s where I think the Green New Deal, or some version, whatever anybody wants to call it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Palihapitiya is optimistic, however, that treatments will become available, blunting the worst cases of viral infections, as soon as the next quarter year, but he lamented how easily the global pandemic could have been averted two months ago, when the warnings began blaring.

“I think that it’s not in our nature to quarantine ourselves in this way,” he said. “It’s also not in our economic best interests, obviously, to shut the economy down the way we have, and so it would have been much better if, on a global organized basis, the entire world in February got together and basically said, ‘All right, guys. We’re all going to stand six feet apart from each other for the next two weeks straight, and we’re going to be done with this.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That would have nipped it in the bud completely,” he added. “We didn’t have that.”

Palihapitiya said future generations will wonder why the government failed to spend a few billion dollars to save countless lives trillions of dollars in economic damage.

“We will look back retrospectively and think we have caused literally tens of trillions of dollars of damage for a disease that could have been solved for hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said. “If we had two billion N95 masks, that would have cost a couple billion dollars. If we had 330 million PCR tests ready, that would have cost $330 million, and if we had 500 or 600 million antibody tests, that would have cost another $1 billion. So, for $4 billion, we could have prevented tens of trillions of dollars in damage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just incredible to know that, if we had a mask and a test, we would be functioning normally,” he added. “A mask and test for every man, woman, and child in the United States.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens looking for an elected position she can win

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Candace Owens thinks that she can win a seat in elected office and is currently working to pick which seat she wants.

According to The Blaze, Owens is looking for a race she can run in. It's not clear if she is looking at a federal congressional seat, a state House or Senate seat, a county supervisor, city council, or school board, but she knows she'll win it. Whatever the seat is.

"I'll tell you something else, Glenn, I'll win," she said. "They won't know what hit them ... they're being dishonest, and they lie, and I've had enough of it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

El Paso County GOP questioned whether COVID-19 was a ‘psyop’ in since-deleted Facebook post

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The Facebook page for the Republican Party of El Paso County, Colorado drew criticism from its fellow Republicans after it questioned whether the coronavirus pandemic was part of an elaborate "psyop."

In the post, which despite going up on April 1st was apparently not intended as a joke, the party asked its members if they "believe that the Coronavirus is a PSYOP (Psychological Operation)" and encouraged them to "post your answer" in the comments.

Vickie Tonkins, the El Paso County party's chairman, tells website Colorado Politics that she wrote the post and she doesn't regret writing it, even though she caved into pressure from the state party to remove it.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Intelligence chairman calls for 9/11-style commission to investigate Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Although President Donald Trump is finally acknowledging how deadly the coronavirus is, he continues to draw a great deal of criticism from Democrats for all the weeks he spend downplaying its severity and insisting that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. And House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, according to CNN reporters Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, is now calling for a 9/11-style commission that would investigate Trump’s coronavirus response.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image