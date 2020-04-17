‘Dereliction of duty’: Senate Democrats blow up at Pence over lack of COVID-19 tests on conference call

This week, Fox News’ far-right Laura Ingraham has been trying to make a case for easing social distancing restrictions in the United States. A recurring theme on Ingraham’s show has been that social distancing and stay-at-home orders have been going too far and that mainstream media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic is overblown — and on Thursday night, she discussed the pandemic with guests who included Dr. Phil McGraw and immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And now she is being slammed by critics for both interviews.

McGraw, like Ingraham, views the social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders in many states as an overreaction, and he argued that if the U.S. economy isn’t shut down because of deaths associated with cigarette smoking, traffic accidents or swimming pools, why shut it down because of COVID-19?

McGraw told Ingraham, “250 people a year die from poverty, and the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that, but look, the fact of the matter is: we have people dying —45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools. But we don’t shut the country down for that, but yet, we’re doing it for this. And the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.”