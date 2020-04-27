‘Discount Kellyanne’ Kayleigh McEnany drowned in mockery for claiming Trump is working too hard to eat

Even though it’s been well documented that President Donald Trump spends hours every day watching cable news instead of working, members of his administration are now trying to convince Americans that he’s working so hard at his job that he’s skipping meals.

Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Monday told Fox News that many officials in the administration are worried that the president is putting so much time into solving the coronavirus pandemic that he’s not properly nourishing himself.

“[Chief of staff Mark Meadows] was asked what his concern was day to day, he looks at the president’s schedule, and he made the point that the president is so busy and so hard at work, his concern is making sure he gets a bite to eat here and there,” she said.

As researchers at Media Matters have documented, Trump spends his mornings watching and tweeting about “Fox & Friends” and other cable news shows, while the New York Times reported this week that the president regularly shows up to work at noon after a full morning of watching cable news.

McEnany’s attempt to portray Trump as a tireless worker didn’t fly with many Twitter users — check out some reactions below.

He sure as hell doesn’t look like a man who’s too busy to eat. 😂 — Hi, it’s Nick. (@MoonBaseNick) April 27, 2020

Discount Kellyanne wants you to know that president trump is an extremely busy, 47yr old, Rhodes Scholar & family man, who when he’s not working all hours to save Americans, is busy reading scripture & playing ball in the yard with Barron and his beloved Golden Retriever, Sandy. pic.twitter.com/ZiYToTVNyP — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 27, 2020

Which meal he miss? pic.twitter.com/dhAmPFao5i — congotown cooper (@Jay05524930) April 27, 2020

She, Meadows and the @nypost are following Trump’s lead and are being sarcastic, obviously. — Flyover State Man 🇺🇸 (@FlyoverStateMan) April 27, 2020

Give it a couple weeks — Steven Martin (@MartinScjn5666) April 27, 2020

Loss of appetite is a side effect of bleach injections. — Spurs Title (@lookoutandlearn) April 27, 2020

When your rep has to go on tv to proclaim you’re so busy, you aren’t. Lol. — Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) April 27, 2020

They’re taking a page out of North Korea’s playbook. Seriously. NK said that Kim is so busy that he doesn’t have time to poop — that he’s never pooped in his life. 100% true story. This is NK-style propaganda. — MAGA Darwin Awards (@Santa_Claus_007) April 27, 2020

He’s too busy trying to pull the UV light out of his mouth. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) April 27, 2020