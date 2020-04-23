Quantcast
Trump is angry with Fox News — and ‘sees few allies no matter which channel he clicks’: NYT

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump has been changing his schedule as the coronavirus crisis keeps him off of the golf course and campaign trail, according to a super-detailed new report on how the leader of the free world is spending his time.

“President Trump arrives in the Oval Office these days as late as noon, when he is usually in a sour mood after his morning marathon of television,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “He has been up in the White House master bedroom as early as 5 a.m. watching Fox News, then CNN, with a dollop of MSNBC thrown in for rage viewing. He makes calls with the TV on in the background, his routine since he first arrived at the White House.”

“But now there are differences. The president sees few allies no matter which channel he clicks. He is angry even with Fox, an old security blanket, for not portraying him as he would like to be seen,” the newspaper noted. “Confined to the White House, the president is isolated from the supporters, visitors, travel and golf that once entertained him, according to more than a dozen administration officials and close advisers who spoke about Mr. Trump’s strange new life.”

Trump is surrounded by bad news about his handling of the public health and economic crises.

“The economy — Mr. Trump’s main case for re-election — has imploded. News coverage of his handling of the coronavirus has been overwhelmingly negative as Democrats have condemned him for a lack of empathy, honesty and competence in the face of a pandemic. Even Republicans have criticized Mr. Trump’s briefings as long-winded and his rough handling of critics as unproductive,” The Times noted.

