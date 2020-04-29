Disturbing soar in suicides in Queens during coronavirus outbreak in hard-hit borough
NEW YORK — Suicides have doubled in Queens during the first six weeks of the city’s coronavirus lockdown, data released Tuesday night showed.Queens has been hit particularly hard by the virus, and data from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz suggests the disease may be taking a heavy emotional toll as well.According to figures released by Katz, between March 15 and Tuesday, 16 people died by suicide in Queens County, compared with just eight in the same time period last year.By comparison, nearly as many people have died by suicide during the lockdown as in the first four months of 2019. Qu…
Breaking Banner
‘I didn’t say it!’ Trump goes on wild rant denying he said US would have 5 million tests a day ‘very soon’
President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that he had earlier said that the United States would soon be able to process 5 million coronavirus tests per day.
While speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about remarks he had made a day earlier suggesting that the US would hit 5 million daily tests "very soon."
Trump called the question a "media trap."
"Do I think we will [have 5 million tests per day]?," the president said. "I think we will but I never said it."
When a reporter pointed out that he had indeed made the remark, Trump objected again.
Breaking Banner
Here’s how students can get back to school — eventually
Schools eventually must reopen, and state and local officials in the U.S. can learn from other countries that are sending students back to class in the coming days and weeks.
Doctors are growing more confident that coronavirus hits children less hard than adults, and there's even some evidence they may be less likely to catch the virus in the first place -- which would make them unlikely to spread the pandemic, reported the Wall Street Journal.
Breaking Banner
‘Owes an apology to every essential worker’: Pence under fire for refusing to wear face mask at Mayo Clinic
In violation of Mayo Clinic policy, Vice President Mike Pence refused to wear a face mask while visiting the organization's Minnesota headquarters Tuesday and interacting with patients and workers, drawing outrage from medical professionals who said he recklessly increased the risk of spreading Covid-19.
"It is a selfish display by Mike Pence disregarding Mayo Clinic policy by not wearing a mask," tweeted Dr. Rob Davidson, executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare. "As an ER doc, on behalf of the staff with whom I work, I think he owes an apology to every essential worker keeping things going and trying not to get sick."