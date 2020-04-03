‘Don’t make it sound bad!’ Trump gets into fight with reporters over Jared Kushner’s ventilator comments

At Friday’s coronavirus task force briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump why his son-in-law Jared Kushner had referred to the federal stockpile as “our” ventilators when criticizing state requests for medical equipment the previous day. Trump lost his composure and talked over reporters in the attempt to respond.

“When he says ‘our’ he’s talking about our country,” said Trump, later alternatively saying it means either the states or the federal government, before adding, “It’s such a simple question and you try to make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t make it sound bad,” Trump snapped. “Don’t make it sound bad!” He called the reporter who asked the question “very nasty,” said his answer to the question was “perfect” when reporters protested he hadn’t answered it.

Watch below: