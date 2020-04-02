Jared Kushner slammed for buzzwording his way through coronavirus press conference

At Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner took the stand to discuss his own role in combating the outbreak.

Commenters on social media, however, did not care for what he had to say — and roundly criticized his appearance.

I didn't see it so let me just get this straight: Jared Kushner — who has exactly about as many qualifications for dealing with a pandemic as he did for concocting Mideast peace — was on hand to brief the American people about the #COVID19Pandemic but Dr. Fauci wasn't? Ok then. https://t.co/I94u3dYCAB — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 2, 2020

"Let's hear Jared Kushner's thoughts on how to fight this pandemic" said no sane individual ever in the history of humankind. But…here we are. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) April 2, 2020

"our stockpile." I mean: Our is the citizens of the United States, right? Or, like, Jared's personal stash? https://t.co/9Jvdbdehuj — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 2, 2020

Thousands of people are going to die so Jared can cosplay as a government official. — Kragar (@Kragar_LGF) April 2, 2020

Context: Jared Kushner is a Trump wannabe. As inept as Donald is, Jared is working his way UP to that point. — Badhombretruth (@Tim_Chauncey) April 2, 2020

Jared Kushner might be the least self aware person in the entire country. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 2, 2020

Raise your hand if you agree that Jared Kushner has no business being on the coronavirus task force ✋

pic.twitter.com/XhJMiOAj3W — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) April 2, 2020

Jared Kushner running a global pandemic response is the best argument imaginable for strong anti-nepotism laws. https://t.co/xfr1rI4OJY — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 2, 2020

The fact that Jared Kushner has a key role in the federal government's response to the pandemic explains a lot. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 2, 2020

Reminder that Jared Kushner first told Trump Coronavirus was Fake News. Then he asked his brother’s father-in-law to crowdsource the cure in a Facebook group. Now Trump has him in charge of the response. We’ll never know how many lives could have been saved by mere competence. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 2, 2020

Jared Kushner has no business telling Americans anything he is not an elected official he is a very bad landlord. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) April 2, 2020

