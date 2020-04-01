Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Anthony Fauci given Secret Service protection after threats and ‘fervent admirers’

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci was nothing more than a run-of-the-mill infectious-diseases expert at the National Institute of Health until the coronavirus hit and he was brought into the task force. Now he’s getting threats against his life.

Americans might be dodging the contagious COVID-19 but Dr. Fauci is facing an additional threat, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. As a result, he’s been giving security protection while he’s trying to save lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The concerns include threats as well as unwelcome communications from fervent admirers, according to people with knowledge of deliberations inside the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice,” the report said, with disturbing detail.

Fauci is one of the many medical advisers for President Donald Trump. While hew as initially ignored by the president’s team, he ultimately gained the president’s respect and confidence. Along with Dr. Deborah Birx, Fauci has fact-checked leaders giving incorrect information and advocated for social-distancing.

His latest news is of the horrific model showing the extent to which the coronavirus is expected to spread and the lives it will claim.

“The exact nature of the threats against him was not clear. Greater exposure has led to more praise for the doctor but also more criticism,” wrote the Post. “Alex Azar, the HHS secretary, recently grew concerned about Fauci’s safety as his profile rose and he endured more vitriolic criticism online, according to people familiar with the situation. In recent weeks, admirers have also approached Fauci, asking to him sign baseballs, along with other acts of adulation. It was determined that Fauci should have a security detail. Azar also has a security detail because he is in the presidential line of succession.”

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Anthony Fauci given Secret Service protection after threats and ‘fervent admirers’

Published

1 min ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci was nothing more than a run-of-the-mill infectious-diseases expert at the National Institute of Health until the coronavirus hit and he was brought into the task force. Now he's getting threats against his life.

Americans might be dodging the contagious COVID-19 but Dr. Fauci is facing an additional threat, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. As a result, he's been giving security protection while he's trying to save lives.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump blows up at Fox News reporter for asking him about disbanding pandemic team

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lost his temper at a coronavirus press briefing when Fox News correspondent John Roberts asked him about his administration disbanding the pandemic response team.

"We didn't do that. That turned out to be a false story," said Trump. (It is not a false story.) "Now you're starting to go — are you working for CNN?"

"I'm pointing out what they have said and what you have said, that's all," said Roberts.

"Fox isn't so easy either, don't kid yourself," whined Trump. "Look, John, let me tell you something. You know that's a false story. What you just said is a false story, this doctor knows it better than anybody ... you shouldn't be repeating a story that you know is false."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

More than 1 in 5 ventilators in federal government stockpile is holding for emergencies don’t work

Published

53 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

As the coronavirus is raging through the United States, President Donald Trump has begun releasing personal protective equipment from federal stockpiles as well as much-needed ventilators. Unfortunately, however, one in five ventilators from the government don't work.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that there are 10,000 ventilators that the government is holding back for the next wave of the emergency.

"But what federal officials have neglected to mention is that more than 2,000 of the lifesaving devices are unavailable after the contract to maintain the government’s stockpile lapsed late last summer, and a contracting dispute meant that a new firm did not begin its work until late January. By then, the coronavirus crisis was already underway."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out