Dr Birx’s stunned reaction as Trump recommends injecting disinfectants provides the humor 2020 needed

When President Donald Trump suggested using UV light and disinfectant injections to treat coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx could only look on in stunned horror.

Commenters on social media noticed Birx’s nonverbal reaction to the president — and swiftly weighed in.

I know right at that very moment Dr. Birx was probably thinking to herself… OH FUCK HE REALLY IS FUCKING CRAZY AND HE REALLY IS TRYING TO KILL US ALL😩 Injecting #TrumpPressBriefing #Trump Tide Pods #TrumpMadness pic.twitter.com/IJ03J08Kro — Tommie (@ImJustTommie) April 24, 2020

How Dr Birx can sit there in yet another scarf and not rush the podium to strangle him is beyond me. https://t.co/3HqneIIkDm — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 24, 2020

Dr. Birx looks utterly horrified as Trump babbles about killing coronavirus with disinfectant injections Trump wondered aloud whether injecting disinfectants into human beings could kill COVID-19😳 Clorox Lysol Tide Pods #Trump #TrumpPressBriefing #TrumpMadness pic.twitter.com/GrIihlzgV4 — Tommie (@ImJustTommie) April 24, 2020

Dr Birx is at her wits end, you can see it in her face — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) April 23, 2020

The damn President just said they would be looking to inject disinfectant into people and looked at Dr. Birx for approval..So, I am asking, when is it going to be a f****** good time to say he is beyond damn mentally ill? — Sailor Michael⚓✈ (@Megawatts55) April 23, 2020

OK so Birx shifts & seems uncomfortable. Good for her. But demeanor is not enough here. Here’s an idea: “Funny you should say that, Mr. President, but ‘heat and light’ are base quackery & it’s dangerous & frankly embarrassing to even mention that bunk.” https://t.co/4BUkG8hbZH — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) April 23, 2020

Dr. Birx kept tightening her scarf, until she passed out. — Hoodlum (Lockup) 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) April 23, 2020

Biden should just use clips from these press conferences as political ads. He wouldn't even need to add any commentary. Trump: "They say the sunlight cures the virus, right Deborah?" Dr. Birx: "No." "I'm Joe Biden and I approve this ad." — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 24, 2020