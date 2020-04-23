WATCH: Dr. Birx appears utterly horrified as Trump babbles about killing coronavirus with disinfectant injections

During Thursday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing, President Donald Trump wondered aloud whether injecting disinfectants into human beings could kill COVID-19.

Trump was optimistic after learning that ultraviolet light and disinfectants could kill coronavirus on surfaces and decided to ponder whether such an approach could work inside the human body.

Twitter user Daniel Lewis edited video of the briefing to zoom in on the reaction of task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx hearing Trump wonder if he might have made a medical discovery.

Since the briefing, medical professionals have scrambled to warn Americans against self-medicating by injecting disinfectants into their bodies.

Watch: