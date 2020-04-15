Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden’

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has just endorsed Joe Biden for President.

The former Democratic presidential candidate who was an early frontrunner will make a formal endorsement on Wednesday, but has just released a video in which she says, “I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

“Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren says, as CNN notes. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

The well-produced video show Warren has been working on the endorsement for a while, and likely opted to wait for former President Barack Obama to endorse his former vice president first.

Watch: