Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden’
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has just endorsed Joe Biden for President.
The former Democratic presidential candidate who was an early frontrunner will make a formal endorsement on Wednesday, but has just released a video in which she says, “I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.”
“Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren says, as CNN notes. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”
The well-produced video show Warren has been working on the endorsement for a while, and likely opted to wait for former President Barack Obama to endorse his former vice president first.
Watch:
In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden’
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has just endorsed Joe Biden for President.
The former Democratic presidential candidate who was an early frontrunner will make a formal endorsement on Wednesday, but has just released a video in which she says, "I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States."
"Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government," Warren says, as CNN notes. "Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American."
2020 Election
Trump delaying stimulus checks to put his name on them is going to blow up in his face with voters: ex-Senator
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday morning, former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) pummeled Donald Trump for forcing the Treasury to hold up sending out the desperately-needed $1200 stimulus checks to taxpayers so his name could be printed on the memo line.
According to the former lawmaker, Trump's self-promoting maneuver is going to infuriate exactly the voters he needs if he has any hope of being re-elected.
"You guys talked about swing voters earlier," McCaskill told host Joe Scarborough. "Swing voters are where presidential elections are won or lost -- let's make no mistake about that. It's not the people that are screaming on either end of the spectrum, it's the folks in the middle that maybe voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but will turn around and vote for Joe Biden this year."
2020 Election
Bill Barr pushed Australia for dirt on Mueller investigation while his department was assisting in hostage negotiations: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Attorney General William Barr pressed officials in Australia for information on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation at the same time members of his Justice Department were assisting the Australians with hostage negotiations with Tehran.
In the exclusive report from Erin Banco and Lachlan Cartwright, they reveal that the conversations took place back in September before House Democrats sent articles on impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate related to Donald Trump quid pro quo dealings with Ukraine while searching for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.