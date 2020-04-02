Empty skies: How coronavirus has crippled air travel
From Europe to Asia and North America, the skies have been unusually empty of commercial aircraft in recent weeks as countries close borders and enforce travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing airlines worldwide to ground most of their fleets.
In the final week of March, commercial flights were down 55 percent on the year before, according to tracking site Flightradar24.
At midday on March 30 Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, had just four flights in its airspace.
Airports have been left almost empty, while some, including Orly in Paris, have closed entirely.
The situation has left many airlines facing financial disaster with the industry expecting annual losses of $252 billion (€232bn), according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
“We are facing an unprecedented crisis at a level and order of magnitude that is unknown. So, it is the most severe crisis we have been in for the last 20 years, worse than September 11, worse than the 2008 financial crisis. It is unprecedented,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s CEO, told Reuters.
The IATA is calling on governments to speed up bailouts for airlines such as the $58 billion (€53bn) rescue package announced by the US last week.
“We have seen cost reductions, tax reliefs, so governments are trying to do the job. What has now to be done and very fast is the cash,” said De Juniac. “We urgently ask governments to implement and to inject cash by all means in the airlines business.”
France records 471 more virus deaths in hospitals as total toll tops 5,000
France recorded 471 new coronavirus hospital deaths and 884 deaths in retirement homes, the country's chief medical adviser told a press conference on Thursday.
France's Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon announced the figures during a daily press conference making for the first time a distinction between deaths recorded in hospitals and those in retirement homes.
He said that a provisional tally showed that around 884 people in total had died in nursing homes.
He added that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals rose 12% on Thursday to 4,503 from Wednesday.
House Intelligence chairman calls for 9/11-style commission to investigate Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic
Although President Donald Trump is finally acknowledging how deadly the coronavirus is, he continues to draw a great deal of criticism from Democrats for all the weeks he spend downplaying its severity and insisting that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. And House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, according to CNN reporters Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, is now calling for a 9/11-style commission that would investigate Trump’s coronavirus response.
In nation without Medicare for All, 3.5 million workers may have lost insurance over last two weeks
"The COVID-19 pandemic lays bare the cruelty of tying health insurance coverage to employment."
A new analysis estimates that 3.5 million U.S. workers may have lost their job-tied health insurance in just the last two weeks.
"The COVID-19 pandemic lays bare the cruelty of tying health insurance coverage to employment," wrote Ben Zipperer, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), on Twitter Thursday.
🚨3.5 million workers likely lost their employer provided health insurance in the past two weeks🚨