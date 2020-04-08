Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump proclaims himself a ‘super genius’ for telling investors ‘it’s a great time to buy’ before COVID-19 destroyed economy

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s younger son claimed to be a “super genius” for briefly rallying stock markets with a since-deleted tweet urging Americans to invest ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Trump appeared on the radio March 3 claiming credit for stock market gains after his instantly infamous Feb. 28 tweet that “it’s a great time to buy stocks or into your 401k.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I sent that tweet, the market comes back up another 700 points that day, right, and then obviously we go into yesterday, where it was up 1,300 points today,” Trump said. “I feel like a super genius right now.”

Six days later, the stock market crashed by 1,300 points — among the biggest drops the Dow Jones Industrial Average has seen in a single day — and crashed twice more in the following week.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to beat the media in his pressers — but he’s losing: Conservative columnist

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative Never-Trump analyst Jennifer Rubin broke down how President Donald Trump's interactions with the media in his daily coronavirus task force briefings are only weakening him.

"Each day at the daily press briefing — a misnomer given that 'briefing' suggests a useful transmission of facts, not a staged rally for the benefit of the speaker’s ego — President Trump insults and berates the press. Female reporters are 'nasty' or a 'disgrace'; ABC News White House reporter Jonathan Karl is a 'third-rate reporter," wrote Rubin. "Trump deflects, evades and mostly just lies about his own record, his current responsibilities, the course of the pandemic and other politicians. It is easy to come away with the impression that Trump is 'winning' each of these encounters."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump could put lives at risk by firing government watchdogs: Conservative columnist

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for the Washington Examiner, conservative columnist Quin Hillyer warned that President Donald Trump's attacks on inspectors general aren't just a threat to the rule of law — they are a threat to health and public safety.

"In the past five days alone, Trump has fired one inspector general, demoted another who was highly regarded, and publicly and rather viciously castigated a third who was reporting on hospital shortages," wrote Hillyer. "Trump has taken these actions without any apparent foundation. Reports Tuesday night say these moves are just the beginning of a planned purge of at least seven inspectors general (a number apparently confirmed unintentionally by Trump himself) with even 'more changes' possible 'later.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tabloid editor now regrets indulging Trump’s narcissism as he watches the president ‘ad lib his way through the coronavirus crisis’

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

In an op-ed for The Guardian this Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News recounted his years covering Donald Trump before he was president, and marveled at how Trump's massive celebrity ego has transferred over to his presidency.

"He had no shame in using the media and we had no qualms about capitalizing on his headline-generating power," writes Martin Dunn. "For decades the competition centered on which tabloid could out-Trump the other. In a city where business leaders are hailed as celebrities, Trump became the undisputed master manipulator – the man who understood that the only thing worse than being written about was not being written about."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image