Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump promotes ‘quarantine wine’ — on the same day that his dad spares visas for vineyard workers

Published

35 mins ago

on

On the same day that President Donald Trump ordered a temporary halt on some green cards, his second son promoted Trump-branded “quarantine wine” on social media.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Though he initially vowed to “temporarily suspend” all immigration to the country, the president ultimately signed a more limited order. The ban did not suspend the visas for agricultural workers from which Trump Vineyards benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team at @TrumpWinery has you covered if your quarantine wine supply is running low! Check us out,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter. His tweet featured a bottle of Trump rosé in front of a bouquet of roses.

According to its 2017 visa application, Trump Vineyards, which the president owns, pays legal migrant laborers $0.15 per vine pruned under H2-A visas granted annually by his own administration.

Several of the president’s businesses have closed since shutdowns began in earnest last month, and his private company, the Trump Organization, even asked his own administration for a break on rent payments to its Washington hotel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just treat us the same,” Eric told The New York Times. “Whatever that may be is fine.”

Trump Vineyards is eligible to access a $9.5 billion agricultural federal relief fund during the pandemic, which has a carveout for grapes, though the company told the Associated Press that it did not plan to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither the Trump Org. nor Trump Winery immediately replied to Salon’s requests for comment.

The president, whose brother died of alcoholism, is a notorious teetotaler who “doesn’t like drinkers.” He bought the winery’s Charlottesville property for pennies on the dollar in 2011. Though he owns the vineyard that supplies the winery, he does not own the winery itself, which he gave to Eric as a pet project. He appears to even charge his son rent, according to financial documents.

This highlights what appears to be purposely constructed confusion between what the president does and does not own. The work visas are granted to a company called Trump Vineyard Estates LLC, which President Trump (Trump Org.) owns — not Trump Winery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trumps maintain that the president is not associated with the winery, whose website carries this disclaimer on its legal page: “Trump Winery is a registered trade name of Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing LLC, which is not owned, managed, or affiliated with Donald J. Trump or any of his affiliates.”

However, one of the president’s business affiliates is his son, Eric, and the winery’s website was built by Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale. The winery also boasts a luxury hotel, and online bookings link out to the winery’s page on the Trump Org. site, which does not include the same ownership disclaimer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the president initially said he would not access any Trump Org. funds during his administration, he quietly changed his Trump Organization contract a month after his inauguration, which allowed him to withdraw money at any time without disclosure.

The Trump administration has granted Trump’s vineyard business dozens of hard-to-get migrant laborer visas over the past three years, which helped the president profit off of the backs of about 30 non-American workers. He has also increased H-2B visas, which benefit many of his other properties, while increasingly rejecting visas for skilled technology workers.

The vineyard reportedly knowingly and continually uses undocumented laborers. According to an audio recording obtained last year by the Washington Post, the operation waited until the harvest and the grueling pruning season had passed to fire a group of undocumented laborers — a year after the Trump Org. vowed to crack down on illegal labor at its businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So when we looked at your forms and documents, some of the documentation did not seem genuine or was insufficient,” Kerry Woolard, the winery’s general manager, told one employee, whose name Eric had drawn to in a $500 raffle weeks before. “Do you currently have legal permission to work in the United States?”

“No,” the worker replied.

“So, unfortunately, this means we have to end our employment relationship today,” Woolard told him. “We’re very sad. You’ve been wonderful. If your employment status ever changes, you’re welcome back, of course.”

Eric also used the occasion of his father’s impeachment to promote his wine.

Following former Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s revised testimony in November, which accused the president of arranging a quid pro quo with Ukrainian government, Eric tweeted, “It’s a perfect day for a nice bottle of this. These people are — insane…..”

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Mitch McConnell could kill off the Republican Party — for good

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

It’s been a generation since the right-wing activist Grover Norquist said his movement’s goal wasn’t to eliminate government, but merely to “shrink it down to the size where we can drown it in a bathtub.” Since then, the failure of a downsized and disinterested government to respond to crises like Hurricane Katrina seemed to have proved the empty fallacy of those words. And today, you’d think the federal government’s botched-in-every-way response to the coronavirus would be the exclamation point. Instead, we find Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his clothes soaking wet, and his thumbpri... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Unhinged grifters’: Internet reacts to Diamond and Silk being booted off Fox News

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.

Fox News has reportedly canned controversial personalities Diamond & Silk aka Rock & Burlap. I never rejoice in anyone’s termination, however these Trump-loving siblings have been pushing some dangerous #coronavirus conspiracy theories. https://t.co/yItD2oPftD #DiamondandSilk

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Wisconsin’s growing number of COVID-19 cases fuels national demands for vote-by-mail 

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases among people who voted in-person for Wisconsin's April 7 election is fueling demands for Congress to help fund the implementation of expanded vote-by-mail provisions in every state for the rest of this year, particularly for the nation's general election scheduled for November.

"So far, 36 people who tested COVID-19 positive after April 9 have reported that they voted in person or worked the polls on election day," Jennifer Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, told Politico Monday As the outlet reported:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image