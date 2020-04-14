Europe police thwart fake face mask sale to Germany
European police have foiled an attempt to cheat German health authorities out of millions of euros by selling them non-existent face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, Europol said Tuesday.
Police action in two countries came as Germany moved towards the progressive lifting of restrictions against COVID-19 which has claimed around 3,000 lives in the country.
Experts say however that any easing would be accompanied by an obligation to wear a face mask while using public transport, to prevent a resurgence of infections.
Europol said two companies were contracted by the German government in mid-March to buy face masks valued at 15 million euros ($16.4 million) as global stocks ran low.
After a sale failed to materialize off a website supposedly based in Spain, the two companies were referred to a ‘trusted” dealer in Ireland.
“The Irish middleman promised to put them in touch with a different supplier, this time in the Netherlands,” who could supply the masks, Europol said.
An initial deal was made in which the companies paid 1.5 million euros for the delivery of 1.5 million masks.
“The buyers initiated a bank transfer to Ireland and prepared for delivery, which involved 52 lorries and a police escort to transport the masks from a warehouse in the Netherlands to the final destination in Germany,” Europol said.
However, just before the delivery was due, the criminals said they needed another 800,000 euros “in order to secure the merchandise”.
The buyers sent the wire transfer but the masks never arrived.
“It turns out the Dutch company existed, but their website had been cloned. There was no official record of the order,” Europol said.
Police and law enforcement agencies including Europol and Interpol quickly scrambled in a race to recover the money.
The Irish police’s Economic Crimes Bureau on a tip-off from Interpol froze 1.5 million euros in an account in n Irish bank and identified an Irish company involved.
The Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD)tracked down the 800,000 euros — of which 500,000 had already been paid into a British bank account, destined for an account in Nigeria.
Thanks to an alert raised by investigators, the British bank was able to recall the full amount.
Those funds have now been returned to the Netherlands and frozen by authorities.
Dutch police arrested two suspects in the ongoing probe, Europol said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump to make ‘very important’ announcement in the next few days: Larry Kudlow
President Donald Trump is plowing ahead with his attempt to "re-open" the country, a power he insists he has but does not, according to constitutional law and Supreme Court experts. Tuesday Trump's trusted top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, announced "the country is ready to go back to work," and said the President would be making a "very important" announcement in days, Fox News reports.
"Main street folks, middle-class, blue-collar folks, we want to get them back to work as soon as we safely can," Kudlow told Fox Business' Stuart Varney.
Breaking Banner
‘We don’t have a king’: Gov. Cuomo uses his coronavirus briefing to educate Trump about the Constitution
During his scheduled televised coronavirus briefing this Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed President Trump's claim that he has "total authority" when it comes to determining how and when states will reopen their economies in the wake of lockdowns.
"That is not an accurate statement in my opinion," Cuomo said, later pointing that "we don't have a king in this country."
"We didn't want a king," he continued. "So we have a Constitution and we elect a president. The states, the colonies, formed a federal government. The federal government did not form the states. It's the colonies that ceded certain responsibilities to a federal government -- all other power remains with the states. It's basic to our Constitution and the federal-state relationship."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s new COVID-19 task force is causing confusion in the White House: ‘It’s a mess right now’
President Donald Trump announced his latest task force to handle the "Opening the Country Council." According to CNN, the announcement came as the White House has scrambled to figure out how to re-open the government during a pandemic that has significantly increased the unemployment numbers.
"The details of the committee have already changed several times in recent days," CNN reported that one official told them. "Who will participate and what they will look to do remains fluid even though Trump said he will formally announce the council Tuesday."