Quantcast
Connect with us

Evangelical conservative: DeSantis’ choice to keep churches open during pandemic is ‘deeply unwise’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who had faced blowback for his refusal to institute a coronavirus lockdown, finally issued a statewide stay-at-home order. But his order contained a major flaw: it designated church services as “essential,” allowing them to continued — even though these services can be a devastatingly effective vector for the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some prominent evangelicals are unhappy with the governor’s decision — including former George W. Bush adviser and Never Trump conservative Peter Wehner, who warned that DeSantis is leaving his state vulnerable.

Many churches are cognizant of the health threat to their congregants, and have looked to deliver their sermons through streaming services. Others, however, are flouting public health warnings — some with criminal consequences. On Monday, Tampa megachurch paster Rodney Howard-Browne, a supporter of President Donald Trump, was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister after packing hundreds of people into his church in defiance of social distancing guidelines.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Maddow shames Georgia governor for slow shutdown while claiming he just learned coronavirus is a ‘game-changer’

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow ripped Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for being so slow to shutdown his state, even while one of the top per-capita coronavirus counties in the country is in Georgia.

Two counties in rural Georgia are being decimated, she explained. "Along with that region's one under-resourced and beleaguered and now overrun hospital."

"Every American that has died has a life story," she said. "It applies to all of us, which is the thing that we don't have. Sometimes it is easier to see not looking at individual cases or individual lives and counties that are affected. Sometimes it is easy to see from afar."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Expert delivers sobering warning to Dems: ‘Traitor ‘ Trump will cheat and Russia will help — ignore it and focus on winning

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Political science and foreign policy expert David Rothkopf is out with another sobering but insightful piece of advice for Democrats who want to see President Donald Trump kicked out of office in November. Ignore Trump.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Rothkopf, who is the CEO of The Rothkopf Group and a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, among other endeavors, is warning Democrats that their outrage and upset over Trump may be their undoing, because they take focus away from the goal right now: figuring out how to win.

"Get votes. Get more votes. Win more electoral votes. Don't count on history. Don't count on swing votes. Don't count on anything but hard work, donations, grass roots efforts, groundwork. Don't focus on him. Focus on how to win," Rothkopf tweets.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Just like after 9/11: Why the right wing is telling Americans that economic activity is the same as patriotism

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

In the days after the September 11th attacks, President Bush, Mayor Giuliani and a variety of other politicians sought to soothe the ailing American psyche. They spoke publicly with a mixture of mourning and resolve. "Even grief recedes with time and grace," Bush told the nation in his State of the Union speech.

Shortly thereafter, the nation's leaders turned their efforts toward soothing the ailing American stock market. In a September 23, 2001 Washington Post column, former US Secretary of Labor Robert Reich noted the peculiarity of Vice President Dick Cheney's plea for Americans to "stick their thumb in the eye of the terrorists and… not let what's happened here in any way throw off their normal level of economic activity." Reich dubbed this ideology "market patriotism": the notion that "we demonstrate our resolve to the rest of the world by investing and consuming at least as much as we did before." He noted the irony that during World War II, Americans had been asked to curb their consumption habits, but in 2001, "our patriotic duty seems to be to buy more and save less."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image