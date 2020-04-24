Quantcast
Ex-White House press secretary demolishes Trump administration’s excuse for press conference ‘mistakes’

Faced with mounting questions about President Donald Trump’s problematic comments during White House coronavirus task force briefings — most notably yesterday’s suggestion that people use UV radiation and household cleaner injections to treat coronavirus — some White House officials are claiming that this can partly be chalked up to exhaustion with the packed schedule necessitated by the pandemic.

But as former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart pointed out on Friday evening, current reporting suggests that Trump’s schedule is not very exhausting at all.

Other reports indicate that White House officials are planning to dial back the president’s appearances at press briefings going forward.


