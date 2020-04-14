FDA approves first saliva test for coronavirus
Researchers at Rutgers University now have a new tool to diagnose cases of COVID-19. With the authorization of the Food and Drug Administration, the school said on Monday, they now have clearance to use a new saliva test for coronavirus, which both expands the current testing options available and potentially signals a safer path forward for health care workers.The test, which will initially be offered through hospitals and clinics affiliated with Rutgers, has the patient spit several times into a plastic tube, with that tube then analyzed for coronavirus at a laboratory. Compared to the curre…
How panic buying has put an incredible strain on food banks even as the need for them explodes
Here’s the dismal equation for food banks: Panic shopping and hoarding have led to supply shortages. Volunteers frightened of the virus have stopped showing up. And a newly jobless population has sent demand soaring.
For Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the spike in demand has been as dramatic as the arrival of the coronavirus. In a normal year, Rodriguez’s organization provides food for some 50 million meals through a network of 1,000 pantries, food kitchens and other affiliates. But the pandemic meant that some of his bigger food pantries saw 50% more traffic almost overnight. And people who had previously donated food were now, for the first time in their lives, asking for help feeding their families.
Workers now deemed ‘essential’ want more: How the coronavirus crisis might bring permanent labor gains on unionizing, sick leave and other issues
CHICAGO — Businesses operating through the coronavirus pandemic are rolling out new safety measures as COVID-19 cases proliferate inside and out of their workplaces.Masks are being distributed. Temperatures are being checked. Sneeze guards are being installed at checkout.But some workers at businesses deemed essential, like grocery stores, fast-food restaurants, factories, warehouses and delivery services, say the steps being taken, which started with extra cleaning, aren’t enough.Some concerned workers have walked off the job after their colleagues became ill. Employers have searched for prot... (more…)
‘Every day is a fresh hell’ for undocumented domestic workers in a world turned upside down by coronavirus
PHILADELPHIA — They were supposed to be like family. But they broke up — for now at least — by text.Ping. Ping. Ping. The messages popped up on Maria del Carmen Diaz’s phone, one after the other. All worded similarly: “Don’t come to work because of the coronavirus. Stay home. … We’re home and can’t go to work. … When this passes, we’ll see what happens.”Within the span of just a few days last month, del Carmen Diaz, 54, lost all 25 of her cleaning and nanny jobs. She’d worked for most of the families for more than 20 years, one generation after the other, ever since she came to Philadelphia fr... (more…)