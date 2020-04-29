Florida coronavirus cases surpass 32,800 as death toll grows
MIAMI — Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 708 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 32,846. There were 83 new deaths announced — the highest reported on a single day — bringing the statewide death toll to 1,171.The 83 new deaths are the most the state has announced in one day since April 14, when 72 deaths were reported.Besides the high death toll, Tuesday’s number of new cases is also the highest the state has seen in the past three days. Saturday was the lowest, when the state reported a total of 306 new cases and nine deaths — a ste…
Latest Headlines
Florida universities seek to drop ACT/SAT requirement for 2021 admissions
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s public universities want ACT and SAT scores to be optional for students applying for 2021 admission, if the two national exams do not resume a regular testing schedule in August, according to a letter from admissions directors to the state.The change, if approved, would be temporary but also groundbreaking for Florida’s 12 universities, where minimum scores on the exams are required and high scores are viewed as needed to get into the most-selective state schools.The Board of Governors, which oversees the state university system, is expected to take up the matter May ... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Privacy is disappearing in America faster than we realize — and the coronavirus isn’t helping
Sure, you lock your home, and you probably don't share your deepest secrets with random strangers. And if someone knocked on your door and asked to know when you last got your period, you'd tell them to get lost.
Yet, as a smartphone user, you're likely sharing highly personal information with total strangers every minute — strangers whose main focus is to convert every element of your personality into money. Click here. Vote for this candidate. Open this app again. Watch this ad. Buy this product.
We've been giving out our private information in order to use convenient, fun and largely free apps, and we're only now understanding the true costs.
Breaking Banner
The monster lie that paved Trump’s way to the presidency — and how to defang it
The lies spewing from President Trump clearly cannot be stopped. But they can be defanged, and the place to start is with the one monster lie that paved the way for all that followed.
This mother of all Trumpian lies first began to take shape on July 17, 2015. It seemed fairly harmless, and even amusing, at the time. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump famously groused about Senator John McCain during a Republican primary event in Ames, Iowa. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”