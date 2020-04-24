Florida pastor arrested after punching Rotary Club president in clash over coronavirus food giveaway
MIAMI — With the coronavirus pandemic melting down South Florida’s economy, the Rotary Club this week planned to give away over 1,000 bags of groceries to the most impoverished neighborhood of Opa-locka.One of the city’s longest-serving churches, Mount Tabor Baptist Ministries, also happens to do a weekly food giveaway.But what started out as a cooperative effort between the two charitable groups ended, police say, when a 70-year-old Opa-locka pastor punched a Rotary Club president during a row over delivery of the food that was supposed to feed residents in one of Miami-Dade’s poorest cities….
‘He was not joking’: Fox’s Neil Cavuto baffled at Trump’s ‘unsettling’ comments about injecting ‘disinfectants’
On his Fox Business show this Friday, host Neil Cavuto addressed President Trump's recent comments where he seemingly suggested injecting disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus, and Trump's subsequent claim that his comments were sarcastic.
Trump’s experts have to humor his terrible ideas just keep him happy: columnist
President Donald Trump has been facing widespread criticism for suggesting, at a White House press briefing on Thursday, that household disinfectants such as bleach and Lysol might be ingested as a way to ward off the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus — a suggestion so dangerous that in response, the manufacturers of Lysol, Reckitt Benckiser, warned users that their product should only be used as a household disinfectant and should not be ingested under any circumstances. And Washington Post satirist and opinion columnist Alexandra Petri weighs in on the controversy in her column, using biting sarcasm and dark humor to caution her readers against following Trump’s suggestion.
Citing ‘utter inability to discharge duties of his office,’ MoveOn demands Trump removal under 25th Amendment
"It's not just Trump's words but his actions that reveal his utter inability to discharge the duties of his office."
A day after President Donald Trump openly speculated about injecting disinfectants into coronavirus patients and using large amounts of ultraviolet rays to treat the virus, MoveOn.org on Friday publicly called for Trump's cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office.
Trump's comments Thursday evening—which forced doctors to issue public statements pleading with Americans to ignore the president's advice—are only the latest evidence that his failed leadership and mismanagement of the pandemic is endangering people on a daily basis, MoveOn said.