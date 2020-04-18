Quantcast
Florida to release list of nursing homes with coronavirus infections after Republican Ron DeSantis was sued by Miami Herald

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida’s Republican governor announced on Saturday that he was reversing course and would release a list of nursing homes where residents or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“After weeks of refusing to release the names of elder care facilities that have had residents and staff test positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that he has ordered health officials to release the names,” the Miami Herald reported. “The governor and the Florida Department of Health has been under increasing pressure from families of residents and advocates such as AARP to release the names of the more than 100 nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have indicated they have positive COVID-19 cases on their campuses.”

The DeSantis administration had reportedly intervened in an attempt to stop the Miami Herald from filing a public records lawsuit to obtain the records.

“The state’s refusal to release the names of the facilities had drawn a public records challenge from a coalition of news organizations. Begun as a lawsuit drafted by the Miami Herald, the challenge had drawn support from several other news media, including Gannett’s Florida publications, the Sun Sentinel, the Orlando Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times, The New York Times, Scripps’ five Florida TV stations, and the First Amendment Foundation,” the newspaper reported


Breaking Banner

Trump admin awards N95 contract far above normal price to bankrupt company with no employees: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

The Trump administration awarded an N95 mask procurement contract worth eight times the usual price to a bankrupt company with no employees which has never even manufactured the respirator masks, according to a new report.

The company, Panthera, claims to provide tactical training and "mission support" for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. However, it has no experience with manufacturing or medical equipment, The Washington Post reported this week. Panthera's parent company filed for bankruptcy in the fall, and it has not employed anyone since May 2018.

Breaking Banner

Here’s what Christian farmers I know think about COVID-19 — and how it might bring America together

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

Eric Wolgemuth, a 58-year-old farmer who lives in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, called me at my home in San Francisco to check in not long after the school that my son attends officially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "You know what folks are saying around here, don't you?" Eric's voice is low, with a touch of a drawl.

"What's that?"

"It's a Democratic conspiracy," he said, referring to the maelstrom in the news surrounding the virus.

Breaking Banner

Matt Drudge fires back at Donald Trump’s claim — with a fact check showing the opposite is true

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

The founder of "The Drudge Report" responded on Saturday to an attack by President Donald Trump.

Trump took a break from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to share his thoughts on the number of people visiting Drudge's website.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1251587087696101376

But Drudge told CNN that is not true.

"The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report's 26 year-history," Drudge said in an email. "Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances."

Trump has been at odds with the conservative website for some time.

