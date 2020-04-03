Quantcast
Fox commentators claim liberals didn’t take coronavirus seriously enough — after weeks of downplaying it themselves

1 hour ago

On Friday, The Daily Beast published an analysis of how some Fox News stars have gone from denying that coronavirus was a serious threat, to attacking Democrats for supposedly being the ones who didn’t take it seriously in the first place.

“Like many of his Fox colleagues, Hannity suddenly changed his tune late last month on the virus after President Donald Trump finally pivoted to treating it seriously,” wrote Justin Baragona. “The Fox star and unofficial Trump adviser has since taken aim at Democrats and critics who have rightly called out his previous coverage, claiming that all along he was the one warning of the coming disaster while they were the ones turning a blind eye. But despite Hannity’s perceived confidence in his coronavirus coverage, video and audio recordings do exist. The Fox star spent weeks misleadingly comparing the deadly virus to the seasonal flu while claiming Democrats were ‘politicizing and actually weaponizing an infectious disease’ to ‘bludgeon’ Trump.”

This week, however, Hannity devoted time on his TV and radio shows to blasting New York Times writer Kara Swisher for criticizing Fox News’ dismissal of the virus threat, saying, “if she actually watched our coverage and cared about the truth … she would know that we reported without fear from the very beginning,” selectively quoting a handful of Times op-eds that were skeptical of the virus and of Chinese travel restrictions, and saying “Maybe [Swisher’s mother] had a planned trip [to China]! If she was listening to her daughter’s newspaper at the time, that would have been a really, really, really dumb idea.”

Another Fox personality taking this line is “The Five” co-host Jesse Watters, who recently proclaimed on his show, “Not too long ago, [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo was saying go eat out in New York City. [Mayor Bill] de Blasio had all of the schools open. Nancy Pelosi said bring your friends to Chinatown and go to the bars. Joe Biden said the travel ban was racist.” In fact, all of those Democrats were urging the federal government to act against the virus for weeks before Trump took it seriously.

Conversely, one person who recently wasn’t so concerned about coronavirus was … Jesse Watters.

“If I get it, I’ll beat it,” said Watters on a March 3 broadcast. “I’m not lying. It’s called the power of positive thinking, and I think America needs to wake up to that.” He added, “I live in Manhattan, I got off work the other night, went straight to the subway. Asian guy sits down to me — mask on. What do I do? Finish the ride, then I go home and I order Chinese food. I’m not afraid of the coronavirus and no one else should be that afraid either.”


At Friday's coronavirus press briefing, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta confronted the task force with President Donald Trump's previous claims that the virus would go away by April, and Trump cut in to defend himself.

"It is going away," he said. He then denied he had made any claim about a timeline for the virus going away.

In reality, Trump did say explicitly he believed the virus would be gone by April. "Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in," he said on February 10. "Typically, that will go away in April."

President Donald Trump lied to the American people during Friday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

Trump was asked by CNN's Jim Acosta about why federal stockpiles have been insufficient for responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus briefing.

"Why dropped the ball?" Acosta asked.

Instead of replying, Trump instead blamed the Obama administration -- despite the fact Trump had been in office almost three years before the virus hit.

Trump then went on to claim that the military was out of ammunition when he took office.

"While we can't be sure what a general might have privately told Trump -- and though we couldn't reach former Defense Secretary James Mattis, whom Trump named as the general in a September version of the story -- it's clearly not true that the world's most powerful military simply 'didn't have ammunition' when he was inaugurated in January 2017," CNN reported in October.

At Friday's coronavirus task force briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump why his son-in-law Jared Kushner had referred to the federal stockpile as "our" ventilators when criticizing state requests for medical equipment the previous day. Trump lost his composure and talked over reporters in the attempt to respond.

"When he says 'our' he's talking about our country," said Trump, later alternatively saying it means either the states or the federal government, before adding, "It's such a simple question and you try to make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself."

