Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt visibly annoyed after Brian Kilmeade makes snide comment about her sick mother
“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt appeared annoyed after co-host Brian Kilmeade snidely tried to downplay the risk her sick mother faced from COVID-19.
During a segment about California closing down its beaches to prevent further outbreaks, Earhardt said that she sympathized with Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had to make a tough public health decision aimed at saving lives.
“The beach was open and people could make their decisions — the problem is, though, they started seeing more people go to the hospitals after that weekend,” she said. “The governors have to make tough decisions because they don’t want a relapse in all this, that wouldn’t make them look good. Their residents would be dying!”
Earhardt then made her plea personal by mentioning that her own mother would be very vulnerable to the disease were she to contract it.
“My mom is very sick,” she said. “And as much as I want to go out, I still want everyone to play by the rules, because when I finally do get to go home to visit her…”
“But is your mom going to the beach?” Kilmeade interrupted, in an attempt to play down her fears.
“No, but Brian… eventually she’s going to be around family again,” Earhardt tersely replied. “I understand both sides, I really do, I just don’t want a resurgence of this!”
Watch the video below.
this is so incredibly awkward pic.twitter.com/Wpuc3BmnSa
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 30, 2020
COVID-19
Calls mount for Congress to provide ‘robust relief’ to USPS as Covid-19 kills mail clerks and carriers
As one union leader put it: "The Covid pandemic is having a huge, devastating, dire impact on postal revenue."
With the Senate set to return to Washington, D.C. next week and uncertainty over when the House will also reconvene, calls continued to mount Wednesday for Congress to provide significant relief to the U.S. Postal Service, the popular federal agency that is struggling financially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19
Pandemic: Less air pollution means thousands fewer die
There will be 11,000 fewer deaths in European countries under coronavirus lockdown due to a sharp drop in fossil fuel pollution during April, according to research released Friday.
Measures to halt the spread of coronavirus have slowed the region's economies to a crawl, with coal-generated power falling by nearly 40 percent, and oil consumption by a third.
"This will result in 11,000 avoided deaths from air pollution," said lead author Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Breaking Banner
GOP Gov. Brian Kemp’s elevation of pseudostupidity is a Trump characteristic that endangers us all
Gov. Brian Kemp (R) dumbfounded and dismayed many recently with his decision to allow nonessential businesses to reopen in Georgia when even Trump said this move is too soon. It followed Kemp’s astonishing announcement earlier this month that he had not known asymptomatic people could transmit the highly contagious coronavirus, although every governor in the country had previously been briefed on this. His behavior left many wondering if Kemp really could be that clueless or whether something else is going on.
As a clinical psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, I am often faced with untangling questions like these: Are people genuinely unable to grasp a concept, or are they hiding knowledge from themselves for some reason unknown even to them, or are they aware they know better but are simply pretending not to know? Bluntly, are they just plain stupid (genuinely of low intelligence) or more insidiously pseudostupid—feigning a lack of understanding that can serve various motives and purposes? As a concerned Georgia resident, Kemp’s handling of this pandemic has resurfaced this question for me front and center.