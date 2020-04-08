Fox News analyst blasts Jared Kushner’s coronavirus ‘surveillance’ system: ‘It terrifies us’
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Wednesday threw cold water on the idea that White House adviser Jared Kushner could develop a national “surveillance” system to track the coronavirus.
According to Politico, the system would “give the government a near real-time view of where patients are seeking treatment and for what, and whether hospitals can accommodate them.”
Napolitano said that Kushner’s proposal “terrifies those of us who believe the Constitution and believes what it says.”
“The Fourth Amendment says no government can surveil you without a search warrant!” Napolitano exclaimed. “They can’t engage in mass surveillance, whether it’s for your safety or health or just for their lurid desires of knowing where everybody is.”
“The Constitution still applies in good times and in bad,” he later added.
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
COVID-19
WHO urges virus unity after Trump attack
The World Health Organization on Wednesday pleaded for global unity in fighting the coronavirus, following US President Donald Trump's stinging attack on its handling of the pandemic.
As the WHO prepares to mark 100 days on Thursday since it was first notified of the outbreak in China, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hit back at accusations that it had been too close to Beijing.
The UN's health agency has faced criticism in the past both for overreacting and for moving too slowly in fighting epidemics, but it has rarely faced as much scrutiny as with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breaking Banner
Trump could put lives at risk by firing government watchdogs: Conservative columnist
On Wednesday, writing for the Washington Examiner, conservative columnist Quin Hillyer warned that President Donald Trump's attacks on inspectors general aren't just a threat to the rule of law — they are a threat to health and public safety.
"In the past five days alone, Trump has fired one inspector general, demoted another who was highly regarded, and publicly and rather viciously castigated a third who was reporting on hospital shortages," wrote Hillyer. "Trump has taken these actions without any apparent foundation. Reports Tuesday night say these moves are just the beginning of a planned purge of at least seven inspectors general (a number apparently confirmed unintentionally by Trump himself) with even 'more changes' possible 'later.'"
Breaking Banner
Tabloid editor now regrets indulging Trump’s narcissism as he watches the president ‘ad lib his way through the coronavirus crisis’
In an op-ed for The Guardian this Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News recounted his years covering Donald Trump before he was president, and marveled at how Trump's massive celebrity ego has transferred over to his presidency.
"He had no shame in using the media and we had no qualms about capitalizing on his headline-generating power," writes Martin Dunn. "For decades the competition centered on which tabloid could out-Trump the other. In a city where business leaders are hailed as celebrities, Trump became the undisputed master manipulator – the man who understood that the only thing worse than being written about was not being written about."