Fox News analyst blasts Jared Kushner’s coronavirus ‘surveillance’ system: ‘It terrifies us’

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Wednesday threw cold water on the idea that White House adviser Jared Kushner could develop a national “surveillance” system to track the coronavirus.

According to Politico, the system would “give the government a near real-time view of where patients are seeking treatment and for what, and whether hospitals can accommodate them.”

Napolitano said that Kushner’s proposal “terrifies those of us who believe the Constitution and believes what it says.”

“The Fourth Amendment says no government can surveil you without a search warrant!” Napolitano exclaimed. “They can’t engage in mass surveillance, whether it’s for your safety or health or just for their lurid desires of knowing where everybody is.”

“The Constitution still applies in good times and in bad,” he later added.

