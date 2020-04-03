Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News doctor shuts down Fox & Friends host on COVID-19: ‘Anywhere can be like New York City’

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Fox News contributor delivered the bad news to a “Fox & Friends” host that conservative Southern states were no less immune to the coronavirus outbreak than New York.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade defended Republican governors who have been slow to issue statewide stay-at-home orders because the virus was not yet ravaging their states, but medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that those states would eventually see the same crisis unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone thinks that New York City is the hot spot and that’s the only one that’s going to be, but that’s not true,” Saphier said. “Anywhere can be like New York City, [what] we are seeing right now. [Other states] are just a few weeks behind.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has refused to issue a lockdown order, suggesting that her state was immune to New York, California or Louisiana’s fate, and Kilmeade wondered if maybe she was right.

“Louisiana is bad but Alabama isn’t,” he said.

Saphier said the disaster just hadn’t erupted there.

“Alabama is starting to have increase in cases, too,” she said. “I agree that each state needs to do what’s best for their state. However, you are starting to see those cases increase and what’s happening in Louisiana is going to happen in Alabama, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Sean Hannity threatens to sue media outlets for criticizing Fox News’ coronavirus coverage

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity threatened to sue a purported "media mob" during a Wednesday night segment, in which he addressed criticisms who rebuked the right-wing network's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic as dangerous.

"What they are doing is repulsive," Hannity claimed. "It is ugly. It hurts the country. It shouldn't surprise us, because they have hated Trump every second, minute, hour of every 24 hour day for over three years. They represent the media wing of the Democratic Party: nothing more, nothing less."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Experts left baffled as White House refuses to explain the numbers behind their projected coronavirus death figure: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

When the White House projected this week that 100,000 to 240,000 would die from coronavirus, the leading disease experts whose research the White House relied on were baffled at how they came to the figure, the Washington Post reports.

Now, White House officials are refusing to release the data they used to generate the figure. Speaking to the Post, three White House officials familiar with the matter say there have been "fierce debates" inside the White House about the number's accuracy.

At a task force meeting this week, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci said that there are too many variables at play for the numbers to be reliable. “I’ve looked at all the models," he reportedly said. "I’ve spent a lot of time on the models. They don’t tell you anything. You can’t really rely upon models."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New study finds Trump’s tweets intensify anti-vaccine attitudes among his supporters

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

New research has found that Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are particularly prone to anti-vaccination attitudes and that these attitudes can be exacerbated by the president’s tweets. The findings have been published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.“I’m generally interested in anti-vaccination beliefs because they have the potential to do so much damage. When Trump was elected it also struck me as a curious moment in history, because he was the first U.S. president in modern history to be on the record with anti-vaxx views,” explained study author Matthew J. Horns... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image