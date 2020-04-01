France reports new daily record of 509 coronavirus deaths, surpasses 4,000 deaths in total
France on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from Covid-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 509 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 4,032.
There are now 24,639 people hospitalised in France with Covid-19, with 6,017 of them in intensive care, the country’s Health Agency Director Jérôme Salomon told reporters in his daily update.
On Tuesday, France’s death toll had risen by 499.
The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people’s homes.
Today’s figures make France the fourth country to pass the 4,000-fatalities threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
‘When we are infected no one is safe’: Nurses nationwide protest over lack of coronavirus protective equipment
"For the wealthiest hospital corporation in the United States to show such disregard for the health and safety of its caregivers, is disgraceful and unconscionable."
Nurses at 15 hospitals across the country are set to stage protests both Wednesday and Thursday over what they say is a dangerous lack of protections for healthcare workers and demanding their employers provide respirators, gowns, gloves, and other protective equipment to help them safely fight the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Derelict’ Ron DeSantis roasted for delaying Florida shut down order until now: ‘People will die as a result’
'Cowardly Failure in Leadership'
Florida is the only state in the nation with 5000 or more coronavirus cases that does not have a stay at home order. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who refused to shut down the state's beaches in an effort to grab spring break cash from college students, has been under growing pressure to issue the executive order.
He finally has – although it is far more limited than those in other states.
The stay at home order will be state-wide, and will go into effect Thursday at midnight, lasting for 30 days. It is focused on "individuals, and it is not telling non-essential businesses to shut down entirely. He says those businesses can still make deliveries or things of that nature, but people cannot congregate in the business itself," WCTV reports.
Trump blindsided the White House with claims of an Easter coronavirus re-opening and sent Republicans scrambling: report
In mid-to-late March, President Trump, as well as other administration officials and supporters, were still publicly warning that the economic fallout of lockdowns designed to head off the spread of coronavirus could be more damaging than the virus itself. As state governors pleaded with the administration help them battle the outbreak, there was a race within the White House to convince Trump to back off his Easter deadline to reopen the economy, according to a report from Vanity Fair.