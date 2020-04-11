French to be allowed outside during lockdown to adopt a pet
France has decided to allow people outside to adopt a pet from animal shelters, despite strict home confinement measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The interior ministry announced Saturday that “tolerance will be granted” for the mercy missions from Thursday after a call from the Animal Protection Society (SPA).
The society shut its 62 centres to the public in line with official decrees to limit contact three weeks ago.
But on Monday the SPA urged a re-think and warned of overcrowding with thousands of animals waiting for a new home.
“Fully behind the cause of animal welfare, the government has heard the SPA’s call and immediately shown the heart to find a sensible solution,” said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.
“It has been decided that tolerance will be granted for travel to adopt animals from shelters,” the ministry said in a statement.
However, it added a series of restrictions including selecting the pet online and making an appointment for it to be collected by a single person.
“This will enable the rules to be respected and to save the lives of numerous animals,” the ministry added.
“We have 5,000 animals in our shelters and a capacity of 6,000,” said SPA president Jacques-Charles Fombonne.
France has recorded more than 13,000 coronavirus deaths.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
COVID-19
African community targeted in China virus crackdown
Africans in southern China's largest city say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as the country steps up its fight against imported infections.
China says it has largely curbed its COVID-19 outbreak but a recent cluster of cases linked to the Nigerian community in Guangzhou sparked the alleged discrimination by locals and virus prevention officials.
Local authorities in the industrial centre of 15 million said at least eight people diagnosed with the illness had spent time in the city's Yuexiu district, known as "Little Africa".
COVID-19
Apple and Google team up on virus ‘contact tracing’ by smartphone
Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic.
The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track and potentially contain the global COVID-19 outbreak.
Smartphones powered by Apple software and Google-backed Android operating system would be able to exchange information with a joint "opt in system."
The tech giants will collaborate on a "contact tracing" system which can identify people in contact with an infected person. and alert users.
COVID-19
Crowdfunding fills gaps for virus-displaced workers
The coronavirus pandemic threatened game over for Endgame restaurant near Seattle.
It shared its plight online at crowd support platform GoFundMe, where donations eclipsed the restaurant's $5,500 goal to stay in business.
All donations will go to expenses until we are able to resume normal operations," Michael Lamere and Austin Sines said in an online plea for help.
Musicians, podcasters, writers, strippers and others denied income by the coronavirus pandemic are turning to the power of online community spirit to make ends meet.
The health crisis and its massive economic impact have stirred increased interest in crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe and membership platforms such as Patreon.