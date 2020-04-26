From 9-11 to a pandemic, New Yorkers once again put to the test
New York (AFP) – Nearly two decades after Manhattan’s Twin Towers fell in history’s deadliest attack on US soil, the coronavirus pandemic is once again testing the storied mettle of New Yorkers.The September 11, 2001 terror attack on the World Trade Center left nearly 3,000 people dead and shocked the city with its devastation. In comparison, New Yorkers say the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has likely killed some 16,000 in the city, is more of a “slow cancer.””9-11 was supposed to be the darkest day in New York for a generation,” said New York state’s governor Andrew Cuomo during one of …
From 9-11 to a pandemic, New Yorkers once again put to the test
