Georgia Republican whines about media bias after CNN’s Sciutto busts his state’s governor for COVID-19 ignorance

Published

4 mins ago

on

CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Monday grilled Georgia Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan about Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s stunning ignorance about the coronavirus — and Duncan responded by whining about the media being unfair.

Kemp last week said that he had just recently learned that it was possible to get infected by COVID-19 from people who had been infected with it but who showed no symptoms of the disease as they unwittingly spread it around to others.

Kemp’s admission was shocking because medical professionals for weeks had been warning that asymptomatic people could spread the disease, and Sciutto asked Duncan why it had taken Kemp so long to realize the danger.

“So it’s unfortunate that the media continues to hang on a five-second sound bite in over an hour-long press conference,” Duncan complained in response. “Governor Kemp worked so hard on this. I would say he’s working harder than anybody in the state of Georgia. He understands the information.”

Sciutto, however, wasn’t having it.

“I’m quoting the governor’s public comments here on a fact of transmission,” he said. “Why didn’t the governor know earlier, given that all the national health officials were saying this very publicly, so that he could get that information out to the residents of Georgia that that was a risk?”

“I think it’s important to look back at the policies that were put in place well before that five-second sound bite,” Duncan replied.

Watch the video below.

