‘Get your facts straight!’: Trump-loving GOP governor blasted for spreading dangerous coronavirus message

Republicans have proven their anti-science bonafides but in the midst of a deadly global pandemic spreading lies is not only dangerous, it could be deadly.

The nation decimated Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp last week blatantly lied during a coronavirus press conference. He told his Peach State constituents, “we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” that coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people. In reality, for weeks if not longer that was a well-known fact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday afternoon Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, shared this lie – a false claim that could easily lead to spread of the virus and even death:

“This particular pandemic is one where, I don’t think, nationwide there’s been one single fatality under 25 – for whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, kids,” the 41-year old father of three said.

“We lose in Florida between five and 10 kids a year for the flu, this one for whatever reason – much more dangerous if you’re 65 and plus than the flu, no doubt about that. If you’re younger it just hasn’t had an impact. So that should factor into how we’re viewing this.”

DeSantis infamously refused to close his beaches during spring break, allowing college students to pick up and then spread the virus throughout the nation.

On the facts, DeSantis is literally dead wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Post reports it has identified nine people under the age of 20 who died from the coronavirus.

The Post also “found at least 45 deaths among people in their 20s, at least 190 deaths among people in their 30s, and at least 413 deaths among people in their 40s.”

It also found “at least 759 people under age 50 across the United States who have perished amid the deepening pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Florida’s governor spread his dangerous claims:

The Governor of Florida — at a #COVID19 education meeting — just falsely claimed there have been no deaths nationwide of people under 25 “for whatever reason.” “The data has been 100% consistent.”

“I’ve not seen any deviation on that.” In reality, there have been hundreds. pic.twitter.com/56UTMuniHD — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were angered and appalled:

No shocker. Seems to be a Republican trait: not reading. Florida beaches during spring break. pic.twitter.com/b3cbFHBFCl — Blue Wave – Ohio (@OBXJEN) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Does DeSantis even look at a newspaper online or the old fashioned method or does he only regurgitate what comes from his master Herr Trump ? https://t.co/Kc4eOeVKed — jane jones (@vwbug) April 9, 2020

DeSantis is an absolute disaster. Holy moly. — CJ (@c_james_) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@GovRonDeSantis Did you know that two newborns have died of COVID? And many young people from teens on up have died. Where the hell do you get your information? You already blew it with your unreal statement about not being contagious if you’re asymptomatic. You should resign. — Linda DiStefano (@lindadi1) April 9, 2020

you said nobody under 25 has died of this? what shameful misinformation. shame on you. — flutie’s girl (@flutiefan) April 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohh and he said no one under 25 has died!!! He’s not that bright…but he is loyal to Trump and isn’t that all that matters!!! — Dianew (@Dianew15) April 9, 2020

Not true! Big, fat lie that no one under 25 yrs. of age has died from COVID-19!

Shameful disinformation from Ron DeSantis…get your facts straight! — Anita Warren (@AnitaWarren2) April 9, 2020

@GovRonDeSantis Really? NO people have died under 25? For whatever reason? You don’t seem to get that these nonsense numbers and your lies are ridiculously easy to prove wrong. I dub the Earl of Dipshittery – because you truly are a royal dumbass. https://t.co/6a3dTMaeET — (@skunkish) April 9, 2020