‘Giant ego and little judgment’: Internet slams Justin Amash for third-party presidential run
On Tuesday, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) announced he would be launching an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian nomination for president.
His announcement, however, fell on largely hostile ears, with commenters on social media immediately accusing him of spoiling the election and telling him to read the room.
Jesus Christ. Giant ego and little judgement.
— John Weaver (@jwgop) April 29, 2020
Let's not and say we didn't. pic.twitter.com/V6yGSzoeOs
— Leslie on a Pike 🐟 (@Leslieoo7) April 29, 2020
— Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) April 29, 2020
love you but no thx from Tx im voting for Biden
— paloma delecto (@PalomaStovall) April 29, 2020
Gonna take your money, waste your time, and Reelect Trump. Don't do it.
— Jared Krichevsky (@Monstermash042) April 29, 2020
— Cody Fields 🥁 (@wxtrackercody) April 29, 2020
Do not start mudding the waters in an election you can't win.
— Rambling (@Ramblingmanc1) April 29, 2020