‘God help us’: Americans horrified after Trump names Jared and Ivanka to his ‘Council to Re-open America’

President Donald Trump on Monday announced his picks for his “Council to Re-open America” that will make recommendations on when to get Americans back to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, many Twitter users were horrified to see that Trump had appointed daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner to the council, as the two have no experience in public health and are only qualified to serve due to their relationship with the president.

Other officials on the council include economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who falsely declared the virus “contained” in late February, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who incorrectly predicted that the virus would lead to a boom of jobs returning to America.

Check out some reactions to the announcement below.

God help us pic.twitter.com/p9QEEEYvZ7 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 13, 2020

The Council to Sacrifice American Lives in the Service of People Who Look Like the People on this Council pic.twitter.com/Qc2yUTO9G0 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 13, 2020

A "Council" focused solely on the President's re-election prospects. Outrageous, and yet completely predictable. https://t.co/8xicR1pylw — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) April 13, 2020

Wasn’t thrilled by the idea of a Death Panel but that was before I saw how fucking HOT it was. Cough in my mouth, kings and queen! pic.twitter.com/XpfrYfJEfl — grillpilled_cushbomb (@cushbomb) April 13, 2020

If the sun doesn't instantly swallow the earth the universe is completely devoid of justice pic.twitter.com/dO14zpZeQt — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) April 13, 2020

Impeach Trump again. Appointing this sorry group of nitwits to the council to re-open America has to be an impeachable offense. https://t.co/8EtSgY0CyV — Kay Otwell (@OtwellKay) April 13, 2020

On the council to re-open America, the same people who fucked up the closing of America. By the way, anyone see an expert on pandemics up there? pic.twitter.com/LEkAEJMpAu — republiculos (@republiculos) April 13, 2020

That moment when you realize your three sons are each more qualified to be on the Council to Re-open America than a majority of the council officials. https://t.co/1hjL1TArGW — Richard Field (@tyillc) April 13, 2020

The Council to Re-Open America on day one. pic.twitter.com/cl8XMsiNLy — Seth Masket (@smotus) April 13, 2020

And yes, I know Ross and Kudlow had careers before entering Trumpworld. Kudlow is best known for being on CNBC and always being wrong. Ross is best known for bailing out Trump's Taj Majal. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) April 13, 2020

How else can the figure out how to embezzle the recovery funding? — Mark the UX Guy ⚤ 🇸🇮🥁 (@MKUXGuy) April 13, 2020

What? Carrot Top wasn't available? — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 13, 2020

Oh Jesus what a nightmare — marybl (@marybl62) April 13, 2020