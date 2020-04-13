Quantcast
‘God help us’: Americans horrified after Trump names Jared and Ivanka to his ‘Council to Re-open America’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday announced his picks for his “Council to Re-open America” that will make recommendations on when to get Americans back to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, many Twitter users were horrified to see that Trump had appointed daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner to the council, as the two have no experience in public health and are only qualified to serve due to their relationship with the president.

Other officials on the council include economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who falsely declared the virus “contained” in late February, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who incorrectly predicted that the virus would lead to a boom of jobs returning to America.

Check out some reactions to the announcement below.

