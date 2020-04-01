Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP giving Trump a pass on coronavirus-infected aircraft carrier after spending years on Benghazi: Claire McCaskill

Published

1 min ago

on

Former senator Claire McCaskill called out Republican lawmakers for caring more about four deaths at Benghazi than thousands of deaths already from the coronavirus.

The MSNBC contributor told “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump’s inaction in the early stages of the outbreak had cost potentially hundreds of thousands of lives, and was currently endangering hundreds of sailors’ lives on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Delay is deadly,” she said, “and this president was in charge and was part of a government that delayed a response, particularly as it related to testing, and as a result, we are going to see thousands and thousands of more people die.”

“Look at preventible death, and you look at the crisis this has caused,” McCaskill continued. “Think of all the energy that was expended on Benghazi, and all the accusations that were made that, well, it was preventible and there should have been people in the State Department should have known there was a security breach. We have got a ship full of our active military calling and saying, ‘Please help us, we have over 200 people infected on this ship with active military in uniform serving our country in theater over across the ocean and this commander in chief knows it, and if we do not take steps to immediately help those people on that ship, what does that say about his ability to lead this country?”

“It is frightening to me that we have this kind of crisis and that there appears to — nobody is rising to the occasion saying, okay, here’s what we’re going to do with the Teddy Roosevelt, we’re going to take it to Guam,” she added. “We’ve got doctors ready, we’re going to take care of our sailors. It is unbelievable.”

McCaskill said the president loves to show power, but seems afraid to actually use it.

“Let me just say [this] about Florida and these governors,” she said. “You know, this president loves power. You know what he can do today? These governors are afraid of him and they’re afraid to lead. All he has to do in his weekly, his daily show, is to say, I’m pleading with all the governors to enter statewide orders to stop schools, to shut down down nonessential businesses. That’s all the president has to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Climate strikers blast EPA suspension of pollution laws: ‘How are we supposed to protect our lungs?’

Published

1 min ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

As our nation passed the grim benchmark last Thursday with the world's most confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Environmental Protection Agency quietly announced its new policy to relax oversight for water or air violations at power plants and other industrial operations.

Global climate strikers, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, didn't let it slide into the oblivion of the news cycle.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 3 things you should do to prepare for the coming Trump recession

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

The global coronavirus pandemic has put our economy in free-fall.

Even through Donald Trump's reckless economic policies, like his pointless trade war with China or his deficit-busting tax cuts for his billionaire donors, the economy has somehow managed to keep chugging along — until now.

All of the stock market gains from Trump's time in office have been wiped out, and over the course of just over one week in March the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced its five largest drops in history.

Worse than a plummeting stock market, businesses and major industries have been forced to shutter their windows to help combat the rapid spread of the virus, putting hundreds of thousands of workers' paychecks at risk.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Horrifying’: Doctor blames Trump-loving Florida governor for letting spring breakers spread pandemic deaths to come

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," during a panel discussion on the exploding COVID-19 pandemic in Florida, a doctor told hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that the whole country will be paying the price for state lawmakers letting spring breakers flood the beach and expose themselves during the health crisis.

Explaining the explosive growth of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Dave Campbell said Florida's spring breakers have made medical professionals' jobs infinitely harder because they likely help spread the deadly virus to all points of the country.

"Let's look at the slide that I'm looking at right now that says no new cases today," Campbell, who is MSNBC's chief medical correspondent, said as the graphic appeared next to him. "That's not going to be the case when they finally tabulate it. It's going to go up -- thousands and thousands and thousands per day and, in fact, the number will become rather irrelevant."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image