Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP governor feared Trump would steal his COVID-19 tests — and used the National Guard to protect them

Published

1 min ago

on

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is among the GOP governors who — unlike Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — has aggressively promoted social distancing in his state and pushed for comprehensive COVID-19 testing. During an interview on Washington Post Live this week, Hogan described the lengths he has gone to in order to obtain coronavirus tests for Maryland — including use of the National Guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hogan was asked about tests that were imported from South Korea to be used in Maryland — and if he was “concerned” that the federal government would “try to take those tests out of your hands.” Hogan responded that fighting to obtain the tests “was a very complicated process. We spent about 22 days and nights dealing with this whole transaction with Korea. We dealt with the Korean Embassy and folks at the State Department in Korea — eight different state agencies.”

The Maryland governor went on to say that he went to great lengths to make sure the plane coming from South Korea was landed “safely” — and his officials “made sure” it landed at Baltimore/Washington International Airport in Maryland rather than at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

“We landed it there with a large contingent of Maryland National Guard and Maryland State Police because this was an enormously valuable payload,” Hogan told Washington Post Live. “It was like Fort Knox to us because it was going to save the lives of thousands of our citizens…. We wanted to make sure that that plane took off from Korea safely, landed in America safely — and that we guarded that cargo from whoever might interfere with us getting that to our folks who needed it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hogan noted that according to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a plane came in with a load of medical masks that were basically “confiscated by the federal government.” And he wanted to make sure that something similar didn’t happen with the tests he needed for Maryland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the National Guard was still guarding the tests, Hogan responded, “They are. The National Guard and the (Maryland) State Police are both guarding these tests at an undisclosed location….. We have about 1300 members of the Maryland National Guard who have been activated.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Armed protests over lockdowns make America look ‘weak, crazy and decrepit’: Ex-GOP strategist

Published

1 min ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

On Thursday, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt laid into the right-wing lockdown protesters who showed up to the Michigan state capitol with guns and screamed in the faces of state troopers as lawmakers held session.

When heavily armed men in Paramilitary costumes arrive at state capitols they are not there for protest. They are there for intimidation. This is categorically unacceptable. This type of extremism always leads to tragedy. The images make America look weak, crazy and decrepit.

— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 30, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s single-minded ideological mission refuses to stop for a global pandemic

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

When supporters of President Donald Trump are asked what they like about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, judges are often at the top of the list: the Kentucky Republican has been quite forceful when it comes to getting far-right judicial nominees confirmed by the U.S. Senate. And NBC News journalist Leigh Ann Caldwell reports that getting even more judges confirmed will be a high priority for McConnell when the Senate is back in session.

Caldwell explains that in recent weeks, judicial nominations have been “sidelined” because of the coronavirus pandemic. But when the Senate is in session again, according to Caldwell, those nominations will be McConnell’s top priority.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I think he’s a fine man’: Trump describes Flynn using the same language as the Charlottesville protesters

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked about the developments in the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — and Trump twice described him using the same language he did for the neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville in 2017.

"I think he's a fine man," Trump said when asked whether he has any intention of bringing him back into the administration. He added that the FBI "hurt him very badly," and reiterated that he is considering bringing him back into the administration.

Asked whether he had any plans to pardon Flynn, Trump said he has the power, but doesn't think he will need to use it because he will be "exonerated" anyway.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image