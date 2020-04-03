GOP governor refusing to implement stay-at-home order says Dr. Fauci ‘doesn’t have all the information’

While numerous governors have enacted stay-at-home orders shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering residents to shelter in their homes for all but necessary outings, one holdout is Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA).

On Friday, Reynolds complained that the whole issue has become “divisive” — and lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, for saying that all states need such an order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would say that maybe he doesn’t have all the information,” said Reynolds, according to the Associated Press’ Ryan Foley.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds says her refusal to issue a shelter-in-place order has become a "divisive issue"; chastises Dr. Fauci for saying all states should implement one: "I would say that maybe he doesn’t have all the information" — Ryan J. Foley (@rjfoley) April 3, 2020

Fauci has been a critical public voice for information amid the coronavirus pandemic, giving important advice for containing the infection and sometimes appearing at odds with the president.