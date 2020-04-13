Quantcast
GOP lawmaker mocks the warnings to stop handshaking: Soon hugs will be ‘criminal acts’

Published

1 min ago

on

The spread of COVID-19 has led to warnings to avoid the traditional greeting of shaking hands — and has some experts questioning whether the practice should continue in our culture.

All of this struck Tennessee state Sen. Frank Niceley as ridiculous. On Monday, he mocked the idea on Twitter, suggesting it was only a matter of time before hugging and hand-holding are “criminal acts” and demanding we all “dial it back a notch.”

Nicely’s comment drew criticism, with commenters aghast that he would minimize the seriousness of the problem:

