GOP lawmaker mocks the warnings to stop handshaking: Soon hugs will be ‘criminal acts’

The spread of COVID-19 has led to warnings to avoid the traditional greeting of shaking hands — and has some experts questioning whether the practice should continue in our culture.

All of this struck Tennessee state Sen. Frank Niceley as ridiculous. On Monday, he mocked the idea on Twitter, suggesting it was only a matter of time before hugging and hand-holding are “criminal acts” and demanding we all “dial it back a notch.”

At this rate hugging and holding hands will be criminal acts. #calmdown #dialitbackanotch https://t.co/KP10Dihol1 — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) April 13, 2020

Nicely’s comment drew criticism, with commenters aghast that he would minimize the seriousness of the problem:

What the hell is wrong with these people??? They’re all nuts. — We Can’t Give A Rapist 4 More Years (@ILoveMySteelers) April 13, 2020

This #MAGA message was brought to you by your local #gaslighting utility… — Marcus Aurelius (@sparkyvol) April 13, 2020

Dumb tweet. Before even checking I knew this had to be a republican. — BonezOslo Socially Distant Hand Washer (@BonezOslo) April 13, 2020

STFU you dumbass. Until you go spend time in a hospital seeing what the front line folks are living w/ on a daily basis, you need to take a seat — DBG (@GoldbergREAZ) April 13, 2020