GOP pollster busts Trump’s top press flack for her utterly bogus attack on CNN

Published

2 hours ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday accused CNN and other mainstream media outlets of taking a quote from Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield out of context — but she was quickly corrected by Republican pollster Frank Luntz.

During a Fox News appearance, McEnany insisted that Redfield didn’t really believe that a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic would be even worse than the current wave.

“What he was trying to say was this: Everyone, get your flu shots, the flu comes back in the fall, be smart, American people!” she told host Harris Faulkner. “That’s what he was saying, but leave it to CNN and other outlets to take those comments out of context!”

Luntz then responded by posting the full quote from Redfield, which came from an interview with the Washington Post this week.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield told the paper.

