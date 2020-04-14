Governor says South Carolina faces ‘new disaster’ after tornadoes kill 9
COLUMBIA, S.C. — “We have a new disaster on our hands now,” Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday.The governor was speaking Monday at one of his regular news conferences to update the state on the coronavirus outbreak. But South Carolina suffered another blow early Monday when heavy storm winds and tornadoes struck the state from the Upstate to the Lowcountry.McMaster said the state is assessing the financial impact of the storm damage so the state could pursue a disaster declaration and receive federal support to help with the recovery.Property damage was reported across South Carolina on Monday. A…
COVID-19
How panic buying has put an incredible strain on food banks even as the need for them explodes
Here’s the dismal equation for food banks: Panic shopping and hoarding have led to supply shortages. Volunteers frightened of the virus have stopped showing up. And a newly jobless population has sent demand soaring.
For Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the spike in demand has been as dramatic as the arrival of the coronavirus. In a normal year, Rodriguez’s organization provides food for some 50 million meals through a network of 1,000 pantries, food kitchens and other affiliates. But the pandemic meant that some of his bigger food pantries saw 50% more traffic almost overnight. And people who had previously donated food were now, for the first time in their lives, asking for help feeding their families.
COVID-19
Workers now deemed ‘essential’ want more: How the coronavirus crisis might bring permanent labor gains on unionizing, sick leave and other issues
CHICAGO — Businesses operating through the coronavirus pandemic are rolling out new safety measures as COVID-19 cases proliferate inside and out of their workplaces.Masks are being distributed. Temperatures are being checked. Sneeze guards are being installed at checkout.But some workers at businesses deemed essential, like grocery stores, fast-food restaurants, factories, warehouses and delivery services, say the steps being taken, which started with extra cleaning, aren’t enough.Some concerned workers have walked off the job after their colleagues became ill. Employers have searched for prot... (more…)
Yes, the Flowbee! The 1980s hair cutter that uses a vacuum cleaner is back during coronavirus shutdowns
SEATTLE — Trying to figure out how you’ll be getting your hair done, what with the coronavirus edicts shutting down barber shops and salons?Well.Join Jacque Coe, of Ballard, Wash., a long-time local public-relations specialist. She continues to work from home and does a lot of teleconferencing.“You want your appearance to be professional,” she says.Coe says she would visit her hair salon in Ballard every six or weeks or so, for a trim or full haircut.Luckily for Coe, she remembered the Flowbee revolutionary vacuum-cleaner hair-cutting system.If you’re old enough, you remember those late 1980s ... (more…)