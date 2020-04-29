Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He believed every lie’: Actress blames president for coronavirus death of Trump-loving grandfather

Published

1 min ago

on

A television actress blames President Donald Trump for the coronavirus death of her grandfather.

Holly Marie Combs, who appeared in the TV series “Charmed” and “Picket Fences,” revealed that her Trump-supporting grandfather had died from COVID-19 after the president downplayed the risks from the pandemic, reported USA Today.

“He voted for you,” Combs tweeted at the president. “He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old Combs leveled the accusations in response to an April 25 tweet from the president insisting — falsely — that he had never called the coronavirus a hoax.

In fact, Trump dismissed the virus during a Feb. 28 campaign rally as the Democrats’ “new hoax” aimed at undermining his presidency, and he spent February and much of March assuring Americans the outbreak was under control — despite dire warnings from health officials, the military and intelligence services.

Combs’ allegations infuriated the president’s online supporters, who lashed out at the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sorry for your loss but how dare you blame Trump!” tweeted @cindyinpgi. “Absolutely disgraceful and your wonderful grandfather would probably feel the same way about your despicable behavior!”

Combs brushed off the criticism, saying she had “zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero.”

“Take it to someone else’s timeline,” she tweeted. “Not today Satan.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He believed every lie’: Actress blames president for coronavirus death of Trump-loving grandfather

Published

1 min ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

A television actress blames President Donald Trump for the coronavirus death of her grandfather.

Holly Marie Combs, who appeared in the TV series "Charmed" and "Picket Fences," revealed that her Trump-supporting grandfather had died from COVID-19 after the president downplayed the risks from the pandemic, reported USA Today.

"He voted for you," Combs tweeted at the president. "He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Our time has come!’ Proponents of drinking bleach are giddy about Trump’s disinfectant comments

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

People who advocate drinking bleach as a "miracle cure" for COVID-19 are absolutely thrilled with President Donald Trump's musings about injecting disinfectants to treat the disease.

Vice News reports that proponents of the so-called "Miracle Mineral Solution," which the Food and Drug Administration describes as a "dangerous bleach," believe that Trump's disinfectant comments show that their views are gaining mainstream respectability.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Newly released FBI documents reveal extent of Roger Stone’s direct communications with Julian Assange: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Veteran GOP operative and long-time Donald Trump ally Roger Stone, who was sentenced to three years in federal prison in February for felonies that included witness tampering and lying to Congress, continues to vie for a presidential pardon. Meanwhile, FBI documents continue to offer insights on Stone’s past communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: according to FBI documents made public this week, Stone asserted in a 2017 direct message via Twitter that if prosecutors came for him, “I will bring down the entire house of cards.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image