‘He can’t fight this reality with his mouth’: MSNBC’s Mika shreds Trump for lying about coronavirus as his supporters die

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump’s lies about coronavirus testing, and blamed him for the deaths of his own supporters.
The “Morning Joe” co-host called out the president for lying about the rate of testing for the deadly virus, and she said he couldn’t cover up the reality of his failures with lies.
“Just because you say it again and again and again doesn’t make it true,” she said. “People can see it. Somebody ought to let the president know that people can see the testing is not there for them. There are 320 million people here, 4 million at this point is pitiful. This is way lower than the president [and] the vice president promised. It’s pitiful, most believe, because the states are all competing and trying to get tests from places like South Korea, which did it right, and we still look way behind because there’s no nationalized coordinated effort.”
“If you’re a governor of a state, you’re frustrated because you’re in this situation and the president could change it,” Brzezinski added. “So as much as he has these briefings, which are really campaign rallies where he’s trying to get the cat light to go this way and that way for the media and appeal directly to his people, his people, many of them, will be impacted by the coronavirus, and his people won’t be able to get tests, and his people will end up in hospitals and on ventilators just as much as anybody else. He can’t fight this reality with his mouth.”
New York City public health officials are moving patients suffering from COVID-19 into beds within a nursing home on Roosevelt Island that cares for hundreds of residents with a wide range of severe medical conditions, including dementia and other age-related ailments, paralysis, traumatic brain injury and profound developmental disabilities.
The move comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio and city officials made a series of inaccurate and contradictory statements about their intention to use the facility to house COVID-19 patients and about their ability to protect the medically vulnerable residents of the Coler Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center.
In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president promoted the reopening of the American economy while also taking care to note that older Americans will need special protections.
"States are safely coming back," the president wrote. "Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever...WE LOVE YOU ALL!"
President Donald Trump is itching to get back on the road and hold campaign rallies despite the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Trump hasn't left the Washington area in six weeks, since an early March visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta capped with a Mar-A-Lago fundraiser, and he's been pushing states to slacken their social distancing guidelines, reported Politico.
The president had been privately urging aides to start putting official events -- including photos ops and site visits -- back on his schedule to get him out of Washington for a few hours, according to three sources familiar with those plans.