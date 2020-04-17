Quantcast
‘He has lost his mind’: Americans stunned and horrified after Trump tries to ‘provoke an uprising’ against Democratic governors

19 mins ago

This Friday morning, President Trump fired off a series of tweets — all directed at states with Democratic governors — seemingly endorsing burgeoning protest movements calling for the immediate reopening of state economies as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

Trump’s precipitous collapse in the polls is tied to the coronavirus ‘chaos’ he is creating: columnist

10 mins ago

April 17, 2020

In a column for the Washington Post, "Never Trumper" conservative Jennifer Rubin points out that Donald Trump's approval numbers are undergoing a precipitous collapse -- and for good reason.

According to Rubin, who has become one of Trump's most vocal critics, the president has done nothing but sow "chaos" since he began hijacking what were supposed to be White House task force press conferences on the COVID-19 health crisis and used them to air his personal grievances while undercutting advice from his health advisers.

Congress is investigating whether a ventilator company is gouging — and why the Trump administration is letting it happen

14 mins ago

April 17, 2020

A congressional subcommittee is investigating whether the U.S. government is paying too much for ventilators made by a Dutch company that received millions in tax dollars to develop an affordable one for pandemics, but is now charging quadruple the price under a new deal.

“This all seems very fishy to me,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who chairs the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. The subcommittee falls under the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The deals between the Department of Health and Human Services and a U.S. division of Royal Philips N.V. were the subject of two ProPublica stories in recent weeks, and a letter from Krishnamoorthi to the head of Philips’ North American operations on behalf of the subcommittee cites those reports. His subcommittee demanded records and information from Philips dating to 2014, when the agency’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, known as BARDA, struck a $13.8 million deal with the company to develop ventilators for the Strategic National Stockpile. Based on the advice of experts, the agreement called for the devices to be low cost, portable, durable and easy to use by personnel with limited medical training.

How billionaires’ short-term greed could upend America and destroy their own wealth

17 mins ago

April 17, 2020

The coronavirus crisis is highlighting how dysfunctional states run by Republicans are. This is a feature of GOP rule, not a bug.

For the past 40-plus years, a group of “conservative” billionaires have been working as hard as they can to reshape our federal government from one that provides education, health care, housing, food and other necessities into one that does nothing more than run the military and fight wars.

It’s time to give them what they’ve worked so hard to get.

In the process, “blue states” can continue to flower and prosper, while “red states” go back to their pre-Civil War poverty and local oligarchies. All it’ll take is a small tweak to our federal system, something that the billionaires have been pushing for since the 1970s.

