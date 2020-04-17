‘He has lost his mind’: Americans stunned and horrified after Trump tries to ‘provoke an uprising’ against Democratic governors

This Friday morning, President Trump fired off a series of tweets — all directed at states with Democratic governors — seemingly endorsing burgeoning protest movements calling for the immediate reopening of state economies as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The tweets raised alarm amongst some of Trump critics who say he’s essentially pushing for civil unrest.

The media needs to be blunt here. The president’s words are a danger to public safety. There’s no “both sides” here. Trump is calling for uprisings against Democratic governors who have put in place measures that his own administration officially backs as necessary to save lives. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 17, 2020

The president appears to be encouraging uprisings (and armed ones at that?) against Dem governors and the measures they have adopted to slow the spread of covid. https://t.co/tbd7lXqkhR — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) April 17, 2020

Sure having a great meltdown today🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 — Don Worth (@DonWorthDrums) April 17, 2020

Trump is trying to provoke an uprising against Democratic governors because putting peoples’ lives at risk is worth the political fight for him. pic.twitter.com/QFsiw3W15H — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 17, 2020

People are dying. You’re lying and dissembling and acting like this is the Hunger Games. Invoke the Defense Production Act for testing and show some competence and humanity. — Corey Johnson – FLATTEN THE CURVE & STAY HOME (@CoreyinNYC) April 17, 2020

COME UP WITH A COMPREHENSIVE TESTING STRATEGY, COORDINATE WITH OTHER STATES AND HEALTH OFFICIALS ON A PLAN SO WE CAN…LIBERATE MICHIGAN! https://t.co/KP9UOuiikw — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) April 17, 2020

This is fine, because there's no recent instance–say, while Trump's been president–of acts of violence by people egged on by this kind of demagoguery in Virginia. https://t.co/iC1NMR8VJX pic.twitter.com/KvRCoaChnN — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 17, 2020

It's as though electing a failed conman-turned-Twitter troll President wasn't such a great idea after all.#KingTrump pic.twitter.com/9vbm18gnbD — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) April 17, 2020

Will Trump also say “liberate Ohio,” where the Republican governor, too, took immediate action to issue a stay-at-home order in March? — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) April 17, 2020

One day after not disclosing what states were in "great shape" to the press, the President of the United States tweets "Liberate" MN, MI (both neighboring Wisconsin.)and VA. He also said Governors should move at their own will, using their best judgement yesterday. https://t.co/xWQHhdsW4k — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) April 17, 2020

Watching the mental breakdown of Donald J Trump on Twitter is a sight to behold. He REALLY needs a padded room. Like right now. pic.twitter.com/zqTlUjlKRA — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) April 17, 2020

With his tweets to his supporters — many of them armed — to "liberate" Democrat run states, Trump is risking violence at least. Possibly much much worse. — Paul Harris (@paulxharris) April 17, 2020

Trump encouraging the #reopen protests that will only help spread the virus. This is how our President behaves during a global pandemic. Because American lives mean nothing to him. pic.twitter.com/TDefFbvaZC — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 17, 2020

He has lost his mind. Just yesterday he said the restrictions should not be lifted yet. pic.twitter.com/ZSycRcNEoz — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 17, 2020

