‘He saved millions of lives’: Kellyanne Conway melts down when asked about Trump instigating protests

“Look, we took great action, immediate action by banning travel from China,” Conway replied, dodging the question.
“[Trump] has saved millions of lives in so doing,” she insisted. “So we’re the ones that have 15 days to slow the spread and then an additional 30 to slow the spread. So, we’re second to no one in terms of saying, do what you must to slow the spread and keep it that way.”
Conway then suggested that liberal media are pushing to keep the economy closed until a COVID-19 vaccine can be developed.
“Were we ever intended to have the entire government and our economy shut down until we have a vaccine?” the president’s adviser asked. “That’s the balance people have to know. We have to learn how to live with the virus while we’re doing testing, while we’re doing therapeutics, while we’re developing a vaccine.”
“Also remember, our critical infrastructure workers have never stopped working,” Conway added. “That gives you a good roadmap on how to reopen pieces of the economy sensibly and smartly.”
In an absolutely brutal takedown in the conservative Bulwark, a former speechwriter for Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed disgust at the lack of outrage by the media -- and presumably fellow Republicans -- that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been allowed to influence the government response to the coronavirus pandemic from their White House perches despite an absolute dearth of experience in such matters.
According to Amanda Carpenter, who is also a commentator on CNN, it's time to stop giving the couple a pass.
To critics of Donald Trump, the only thing more exasperating than the president’s insults, impulsive decisions, and assertions of absolute executive power is witnessing that a steady stream of apparently damning reports has almost no impact on his large band of core supporters. Representative Patricia Schroeder called Ronald Reagan the “Teflon President” because the accusations under his watch about the Iran-Contra and Savings-and-Loan Scandals didn’t stick. Trump’s Teflon shows an upgrade even from Reagan’s resistance to scandal.
A protest that was planned for Monday morning to protest Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has flopped hard, as only three people so far have shown up to an event that was scheduled to start more than an hour earlier.
Brad Bell, the Maryland bureau chief for ABC 7 News, reported on Monday morning that there was "no sign" of an anti-stay-at-home protest that had been scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Church Circle in Annapolis, roughly one block away from the Maryland State House.
One hour later, Bell reported that a total of three people had shown up to Church Circle to demand the immediate reopening of America's economy, as seen in photos below.