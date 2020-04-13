Quantcast
‘Here are the facts’: Pete Williams destroys Trump’s claim — says only states, not the feds, can open or close businesses

Published

11 mins ago

on

NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams has some news for President Donald Trump: You’re wrong.

Williams is a consummate professional who for 27 years has consistently without bias reported the major stories on his critical beat: the Supreme Court, the DOJ, and DHS. He has won three Emmy awards.

On Monday Williams responded to tweets President Trump posted, falsely claiming that he alone has the power to open or close the nation’s economy, and that he would do so shortly.

The President is wrong, as Williams notes.

“For the purpose of eliminating confusion, here are the facts,” Williams says, almost mocking Trump. according to NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian. “The authority to require businesses to close in a public health crisis is what is known as a ‘police power,’ and it is reserved by the Constitution to the states, not to the federal government.”

 


