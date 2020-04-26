Here’s the letter you paid for Trump to send to everyone getting a stimulus check

CNN news obtained a copy of the letter President Donald Trump is sending along with coronavirus stimulus checks appearing to take credit for the fact that Americans are getting money in the mail.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that you and your family have the support you need to get through this time,” the letter says. It then gives the amount that the person is getting and how. There’s a Spanish version on the backside of the letter.

Trump claimed that the CARES Act mandates he send out the letter.

The legislation says, “Not later than 15 days after the date on which the (Treasury) Secretary distributed any payment to an eligible taxpayer pursuant to this subsection, notice shall be sent by mail to such taxpayer’s last known address. Such notice shall indicate the method by which such payment was made, the amount of such payment, and a phone number for the appropriate point of contact at the Internal Revenue Service to report any failure to receive such payment.”

Previously, Trump had demanded that his signature appears on the check so that it would appear the money was coming directly from Trump himself. In fact, the funds are coming from the U.S. Treasury. Secretary Steve Munchin told Trump he’d put the president’s signature in the “memo” line of the checks.

When Trump was asked about it, he denied knowing anything.

“Well, I don’t know too much about it, but I understand my name is there. I don’t know where they’re going, how they’re going,” he said. “I do understand it’s not delaying anything. And I’m satisfied. I don’t imagine it’s a big deal. I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big fat beautiful check, and my name is on it.”

It’s unknown how much the letters cost taxpayers.

Here’s a copy of the letter:

So you get this amazing letter personally signed by @realDonaldTrump with your stimulus check. What will you be doing with yours?? pic.twitter.com/wf2ygqL8UU — Sam Brownblack (@SamBrownblack) April 26, 2020

The letter from President Trump acknowledging the stimulus direct deposit is translated into Spanish on the back. pic.twitter.com/mmVW1GVPgS — Oliver Morrison (@ORMorrison) April 25, 2020

@JoeBiden @Morning_Joe @andersoncooper We received a physical letter today from "The White House" signed by Trump, informing us of a direct deposit stimulus we got 9 days ago. How is this not considered a campaign mailing? What a shameful waste of money. pic.twitter.com/QjHayBaByJ — Jane Good (@ImJGood) April 25, 2020

WTF people getting stimulus checks in the mail also get a personal letter from trump . Campaigning for votes? pic.twitter.com/mnO2Da3nKm — Hopper (@Hopp359) April 26, 2020

So the stimulus check, funded by taxpayers money, was directly deposited. I received this letter from the White House. Trump had to have his name presented somehow. How much did it cost to send these letters out?#TrumpsVirus #FakePresident pic.twitter.com/6o4haITvmD — JE McCormick (@McCJ39) April 25, 2020

Read the full report at CNN.